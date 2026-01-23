Pretoria is emerging as an attractive destination for digital nomads, thanks to modern, affordable apartments with luxury amenities

An American influencer showcased a high-end Pretoria apartment, sparking global attention and interest in the city’s rental market

The promotion triggered mixed reactions online, with locals expressing concerns about foreign influence on housing affordability

Pretoria is gaining international attention as a potential hotspot for digital nomads after an American influencer showcased a modern R8 072,16-per-month apartment in the city.

Inside the R8k apartment in Pretoria for digital nomads. Image: Authentic_Traveling

Source: Instagram

In a viral video shared on Instagram on 22 January 2026, the influencer who goes by the social media handle Authentic_Traveling gave viewers a tour of a massive one-bedroom apartment, highlighting its spacious layout, contemporary design, and luxury amenities.

The apartment, priced at just $500, which is about R8 072,16 per month, offers tenants access to a range of facilities, including a huge swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, an on-site medical clinic, restaurant, high-speed fibre optic internet, a game room, and even a cinema.

The content creator Authentic_Traveling noted that a mall is currently being constructed nearby, which will further enhance the convenience of living in the complex.

In his Instagram caption, he detailed that new complexes like this are rapidly emerging in Pretoria, reflecting the city’s growing appeal to remote workers and investors alike.

"It’s really remarkable. You can purchase an apartment starting at around $45k (R726 190,20) or connect with owners who are renting theirs out," he wrote.

For those who simply want to enjoy the lifestyle without committing to a rental, the influencer also highlighted the nearby MINT Resorts The Blyde hotel, where guests can access the pool and other amenities.

The promotion has sparked interest from digital nomads looking for affordable, modern living spaces in South Africa’s administrative capital. The clip also sparked outrage from locals, who expressed their mixed reactions in the comments.

Pretoria, often overlooked in favour of Johannesburg or Cape Town, is now being positioned as a destination for young professionals seeking a blend of urban convenience and leisure-focused lifestyle.

With its combination of affordable rents, luxury amenities, and rapidly developing infrastructure, the city is becoming a viable option for remote workers looking for comfort, connectivity, and community, all while experiencing South Africa’s local culture.

An R8k-per-month apartment in Pretoria with a massive on-site pool sparked mixed reactions among South Africans. Image: Authentic_Traveling

Source: Instagram

SA reacts with mixed feelings over R8k Pretoria flat

Mzansi peeps and online users from across the world took to the comments section to share their different views on the apartment, saying:

KK Khupari said:

"Ah, this isn’t right. How can an American be advertising Mzansi and telling people to flock here."

Ingiphile Lungile wrote:

"As South Africans, this is kinda sad because these foreign companies keep buying up land and raising housing for locals. Now, Cape Town is unlivable for locals and full of expats and Americans taking over, then renting it out to other foreigners. Hate it, honestly!"

Mirandasongo replied:

"No. There should be stricter regulations. This isn’t right."

Aniwithlui commented:

"Well, as much as it is nice, I do understand and support when locals are upset about advertising this. For them, it is not necessarily cheap, and the invasion of digital nomads will raise prices in general. Just try to be more thoughtful about it 🤷🏻‍♀️. I am from Croatia. I loved my country, I was cheerful about living there, but now so many foreigners moved in, prices have skyrocketed (because of digital nomads and tourists), and all of this made 100s of thousands of our people move out (and we are a small country, so it is a high number!). Of course, the government was also supposed to do something to prevent this, but with them not preventing and people who just care about their own good and have money, not the best combination. Please, think of local people."

Watch the video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to property

Source: Briefly News