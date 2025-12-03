A video unpacked the cost of a tiny Sea Point apartment, sparking a broader chat about how Cape Town property pricing continues to push ordinary buyers away

The creator’s breakdown of the 25m² layout added useful context to the debate, especially as locals compared it to their own struggles finding realistic housing options

South Africans reacted with humour, disbelief and frustration, turning the conversation into a relatable snapshot of the country’s widening property gap

A small apartment with a big price tag has pulled South Africans into a heated yet humorous discussion about Cape Town’s shifting property scene.

The conversation around Cape Town’s property prices took a new turn after TikTok creator @tay_talk_tok posted a video on 15 November 2025, questioning a Sea Point apartment listed for R3,325,000. In the clip, she explained that the unit, marketed as a 0.5-bedroom apartment, measures only 25m², includes one bathroom, one parking bay, and comes fully furnished. She pointed out that the entire apartment fits into a single photo, which immediately raised doubts about how such a compact space could justify a multimillion-rand price tag. The listing claims a sea view, but she wondered how the price aligns with what buyers actually get, especially when the view isn’t as bold as advertised.

The video by user @tay_talk_tok added value to the ongoing conversation about Cape Town’s well-known high property costs, especially in popular areas like Sea Point, where even small units command premium prices. It also highlighted how the city’s coastal appeal, limited space, and strong short-term rental market continue to influence property inflation. Many viewers were quick to note that while furnished apartments in sought-after areas often come at a higher cost, the size of this one raises broader concerns about affordability and whether young buyers or first-time homeowners stand a chance in such a competitive market. Her breakdown unintentionally echoed the reality many locals face when navigating Cape Town’s property landscape.

Five-square-metre shock sparks housing debate

As the video circulated online, it gained traction because the imagery alone felt almost comedic, one picture showing the whole living space from end to end. That visual made the conversation more relatable, especially among South Africans already familiar with Cape Town’s sky-high housing market. Many felt that seeing the scale of the apartment in real time added a sense of disbelief that text alone couldn’t convey. The humour in her delivery also gave the clip a uniquely South African flavour, helping it spread quickly across platforms.

By the time discussions picked up, people expressed how the video summed up their frustrations with the city’s pricing patterns, with some joking that the sea view almost needs Bluetooth to be visible. Others simply felt the listing reflected a market that has become out of touch with ordinary buyers, especially when the cost of living is already so high.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Megs wrote:

"My biggest question is: how do they even have 21 photos of this? 😂”

JustinVNel said:

"What’s not to love? It’s so small you can cook and watch TV from the toilet.”

Gospel Music said:

"Don’t stop posting these. It gives me pure joy at this point. 😭😂”

Percy:

“This place is worth R600,000 at most. Cape Town’s pricing is ridiculous.”

viddi5000🇿🇦 commented:

"The property bubble is about to burst. The DA just took a loan from America.

Alex Hooper shared:

"People in Joburg are laughing because they get 300 square metres for this price.”

Tsekeleke wrote:

"Please keep posting, we’re enjoying the show in Johannesburg.

Kwandile thoughts & lifestyle:

"Once the USD–ZAR exchange rate stabilises, these crazy prices will end.

Mattw861 commented:

"Keep exposing this madness. International buyers must see they’re also being overcharged.”

Nadinemanuels wrote:

"Wait, is the sea view, front door, toilet, fridge, balcony, shower and bed all in the same space?

