Camps Bay High’s cellphone ban drew global interest after a French TV crew visited the school to observe its phone-free policy in action

The school introduced a first-to-last bell smartphone timeout aimed at improving learner focus, well-being, and in-class engagement

South Africans shared divided opinions online, with some praising the move while others raised concerns about safety and communication needs

Camps Bay High School’s decision to ban cellphones during the school day has attracted international attention following a visit by a French television crew this week, sparking lively debate across South Africa as parents, educators, and learners weigh in on the controversial move.

A group of Camps Bay High pupils took part in interviews with a French television news outlet about the school’s cellphone ban policy. Image: Camps Bay High School.

Source: Facebook

According to previous reports, from the start of the 2026 academic year, learners at the prestigious Atlantic Seaboard school will be required to either leave their smartphones at home or lock them securely in on-site lockers for the duration of the school day, only gaining access once the final bell rings.

The school stated on its official Facebook page that the crew spent the morning filming the actual operation of its "first-to-last bell" smartphone timeout. The post shared on 21 January 2026 stated:

"Our First to Last Bell cell phone timeout is officially international news. A French TV crew visited us this morning to see how our cellphone-free campus policy works in real life. Camps Bay High is kind of a case study now."

International news teams visited Camps Bay High after cellphone lockers were recently installed, a clear indication of the school's decision to restrict student access to smartphones during the school day.

Principal Louis Mostert stated that the move addresses concerns around attention, interaction, and well-being, citing a decline in academic performance and increased anxiety attacks among students. The school has installed 480 custom-made pigeonholes for secure phone storage and plans to provide alternative activities, such as table tennis tables, chess sets, and frisbees, to encourage offline engagement.

The policy has received support from some quarters, with international data suggesting similar bans in Finland, Norway, Estonia, and Catalonia have led to improved academic performance. Rustenburg Girls' High School reported a 6% lift in Grade 10 averages after implementing a partial ban.

The announcement has triggered a range of reactions online. Some South Africans praised the policy, saying removing distractions could improve learner focus, mental wellbeing and classroom engagement.

Others, however, expressed concern about the ban’s practical implications, especially for learners who rely on their phones for transport arrangements or communication with caregivers. Critics argued that leaving devices at home or locked away could pose challenges in emergencies if alternative communication methods aren’t responsive enough.

Nevertheless, Camps Bay High in Cape Town's implementation of the phone-free policy in early 2026 has many watching closely to see whether it results in improved academic outcomes and whether other schools may follow suit.

Camps Bay High Principal Louis Mostert was interviewed over the school’s cellphone ban policy. Image: Camps Bay High School.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi weighs in on Camps Bay High cellphone ban policy

The online community took the comments section to express their thoughts on the Camps Bay High cellphone ban policy, saying:

Zaahira Hoosen said:

"Excellent initiative indeed. Jeppe High School for Boys has been doing this since 2025, and it definitely improves focus and the overall environment."

Margie Joachim added:

"All schools should have this policy."

Cannons Creek Independent School wrote:

"What a good move. We've banned cellphones for over a year now, and we're happy with the results. All the best!"

Diane Matabishi commented:

"So proud of Camps Bay High for being a case study on a phone-free campus policy. Congratulations!"

Gail Voigt replied:

"Congrats, CBHS, what an example to the world!"

Vivienne Ashcroft stated:

"Great news, CBHS!"

Take a look at the post below:

More news by Briefly News

A South African woman living in the US shared a moment that resonated widely after explaining her culturally rooted business to an American.

A South African online marketing specialist shared a video explaining why finding a job internationally is better than looking in SA.

A South African student shared a heartfelt message thanking a Chinese family who welcomed and supported her during her time abroad.

Source: Briefly News