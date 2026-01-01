A South African student shared a heartfelt message thanking a Chinese family who welcomed and supported her during her time abroad

The video highlighted how studying overseas can open doors to unexpected relationships that go beyond classrooms and campuses

Viewers were moved by the message of chosen family and belonging, especially those who know what it feels like to be far from home

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

She left South Africa in search of education and opportunity, but along the way found a second home she never expected; one built on care, acceptance, and the quiet power of human connection.

The image on the left showed Faith in a black dress. Image: @faithzoe

Source: TikTok

A South African woman touched hearts online after sharing a deeply personal moment of gratitude toward a Chinese family who welcomed her into their home in China. The video was posted by @faithzoe on 4 December 2025 and shows her standing during what appeared to be a family dinner, addressing the room with an emotional speech. While studying in China, she found more than just education and language lessons; she found a family. The video captured her thanking them for welcoming her, supporting her, and making her feel at home, far away from South Africa.

Many international students travel abroad expecting academic challenges, cultural adjustments, and homesickness. Few expect to find a second family. Cultural exchange programs often focus on education, but the emotional side of studying abroad is just as significant. For South Africans studying overseas, being embraced by locals can ease loneliness and strengthen cross-cultural understanding. Experiences like these challenge stereotypes and show how kindness transcends borders, language, and race.

Home beyond borders

User @faithzoe's video resonated widely because it genuinely showed vulnerability and gratitude. Her caption explained how she arrived prepared for classes and language barriers, but never expected to find a family. She shared that they fed her, laughed with her, and gave her a sense of belonging. Many viewers related to the idea that family is not always defined by blood but by the people who choose you.

People responded with warmth and admiration, praising both the young woman and the Chinese family. Many felt the video reflected the beauty of cultural exchange and human connection. Others said it restored their faith in humanity, especially in a world often divided by borders and differences.

The screenshot on the right captured the woman standing during a dinner gathering. Image: @faithzoe

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Manqele Sthah wrote:

"Proud grandpa taking a video right there. 💯💯💯 It’s so beautiful to watch, it genuinely warms my heart seeing moments like this."

user15690902689 wrote:

"Girl! Where did they find you? 😭 I need to be adopted too, urgently, because this looks like pure love."

Vision22🥹❤️ wrote:

"I'm so proud of you. ❤️❤️❤️ This is such a beautiful journey to witness, it really makes one emotional."

Nomzamo ❤️ wrote:

"I am so proud of you. 💗 Watching this just reminds me that good things do happen for people."

Pink Starlight <4 wrote:

"Finally, God made a miracle in your life. ❤❤ This is so inspiring and gives so much hope."

Mokgadie_ wrote:

"This is so fulfilling to watch. ☺❤ It’s one of those videos that leaves you smiling without even realising."

Robinbaby wrote:

"Thank you so, so much to the family, love you so much from South Africa, this touched us deeply."

OFENTSE RSA wrote:

"We are proud of you, sesi. ❤️ This moment represents so much more than people realise."

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about living in China

A Mzansi woman living in China documented a moment that felt futuristic, showing how everyday life in another country can look worlds apart from home.

A South African woman shared her hotel experience in China, where a robot delivered her food directly to her room.

A young woman working abroad shared a video of a self-service store in China that operates without any staff, stunning online viewers.

Source: Briefly News