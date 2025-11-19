A South African woman showed her hotel experience in China, where a robot delivered her food directly to her room

The futuristic service amazed viewers and sparked conversations about the speed of global technological advancement

Strong engagement followed as South Africans shared their thoughts and reactions to the impressive level of automation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans were fascinated by the woman’s behind-the-scenes look at China’s futuristic hotel technology and how effortlessly it blends into everyday life.

A South African woman now living in China smiled and posed for the camera. Image: Nqoracle Cooper Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Nqoracle Cooper Phakathi posted a video on 17 November 2025 while staying in a hotel in China, and within two days, the clip gained strong attention from South Africans who were fascinated by the technology she captured. In the video, she recorded a robot delivering her meal directly to her room, and viewers were immediately drawn in by the smooth and effortless way the device operated. It arrived with her food, played pleasant music as it completed the task, and then left the hotel corridor as if it were part of the normal day-to-day service. Her appreciation for the convenience and efficiency of the system added to the appeal, and many viewers found themselves comparing it to the more traditional service they were used to back home.

The video gave audiences a glimpse into the fast-moving technology landscape that has become increasingly common in parts of Asia. For many South Africans, seeing the robot deliver food so seamlessly highlighted the rapid pace at which the world is shifting toward automation. The clip also captured the excitement of experiencing something new, especially for travellers who might be encountering such advanced systems for the first time. Phakathi’s calm but impressed reaction underscored the sense of wonder that many viewers expressed, and it sparked conversations about where technology in South Africa is headed.

Tech convenience impresses Mzansi viewers

As the video posted by Nqoracle Cooper Phakathi circulated online, it gathered more than 4,300 likes along with a steady flow of comments from people who watched it repeatedly to take in the experience. Some users shared the clip simply because they found the robot entertaining, while others posted it to discuss how far ahead China seems in terms of service automation. The strong engagement showed how eager South Africans are to see what life looks like in other countries, especially when it involves futuristic elements that feel straight out of a sci-fi movie. The post continued to gain traction as people reshared it with friends and relatives, keeping the conversation alive.

Reactions ranged from amazement to playful disbelief, with many Mzansi viewers saying they wouldn’t mind having the same convenience in local hotels one day. Others commented on the efficiency of the system and how impressive it looked compared to what they were used to. Some also expressed excitement at the possibility of South Africa adopting similar technology in the future, while others simply enjoyed the novelty of the moment. The overall response was filled with curiosity, admiration and light-hearted commentary about how quickly the world is changing.

A South African woman showed her stay in a Chinese hotel where a robot delivered food straight to her door. Image: Nqoracle Cooper Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacted to the video

Kamo Liphoko said:

“The phara are going to steal the robot.”

Gugu Athayanda Nkonyeni wrote:

“As for ukucula noku knocking. Translation: As for the singing and the knocking.”

Rejoice Nommy Ndebele asked:

“Wow, that’s amazing. I want to go with you next time. Do they hire caregivers?

Morris Morris said:

“Don’t call us when that thing starts to attack you.”

Mvelo Ngcobo wrote:

“Ngabe kwenziwa umunt njalo lowo umsebenzi kodwa phela i% last chance abant abangasebenzi lingu 12.2%. Translation: Is someone really doing that job, because the last chance unemployment rate is 12.2%?”

Ignatia Thandi Bhengu said:

“Sbwel kuzi jolela nal robot. Translation: We’ll end up playing with the robot as well.”

Top fan Casuel Mathebula wrote:

“Wow, this is amazing.”

Polo Mokubung said:

“I loved this.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to robots

A video showed a humanoid robot inside a Chery dealership, with the Magumba track playing in the background.

A South African man went viral for creating a robot that reminds his mother to take her medication.

A company based in China shared its plan to launch a robot that can give birth to a human child, costing interested parties approximately R250 000.

Source: Briefly News