The video shows a cheerful grootman confidently dancing to a Britney Spears song, creating a fun and unexpected moment

The clip spread quickly because people loved the humour, nostalgia and carefree energy he displayed

Mzansi viewers responded warmly and enjoyed the feel-good nature of the trending moment

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans enjoyed the playful dancing clip, celebrating the grootman’s carefree moment and how it instantly brightened up people’s feeds.

Talulu posed for a picture showcasing his fun personality people love online. Image: @ta._lulu

Source: TikTok

A wholesome TikTok moment took over South African timelines after @ta._lulu posted a video on 19 November 2025 showing a cheerful grootman dancing to Britney Spears’ “Give Me” track. The clip quickly grabbed attention because of how confidently he moved, and because the song choice caught many people off guard in the funniest way. The video was filmed casually, showing the man enjoying himself and having fun in a public space while fully committed to the beat. Within the clip, his playful steps, expressive arms, and big personality made the entire moment feel warm, light-hearted and genuinely entertaining, which is why so many South Africans immediately shared the clip.

The video also offered something people have been loving lately, which is everyday moments that feel authentic. Even though the grootman’s moves had everyone laughing, viewers also appreciated the carefree joy he radiated while dancing. The clip stood out because it blended a nostalgic pop hit with a proudly South African energy, making it even more memorable. It’s the kind of content that reminds people to loosen up, enjoy life and not take themselves too seriously, which is probably why it resonated with so many locals.

TikTok hype follows instantly

In just one day, the post exploded on the platform, passing 100,000 likes, gaining more than 4,500 shares and attracting over 900 comments. The clip posted by user @ta._lulu gained traction across For You pages, popping up between trending sound challenges and comedic skits, which kept the momentum going and made the video more popular. People kept replaying it because it felt like a refreshing change from more staged content. The engagement kept climbing as users tagged friends, saved the video for laughs and stitched it with their own reactions, adding to the hype.

South Africans reacted warmly to the moment, with many sharing how much they enjoyed seeing something so light and positive. Some loved the grootman’s confidence, shaking what his mama gave him, while others simply appreciated the humour in the scene. The overall reaction was filled with amusement, admiration for the man’s carefree spirit and a general sense of joy that such a simple moment could brighten people’s day. The video left many locals feeling uplifted and entertained.

A cheerful grootman enjoyed a fun dancing moment, bringing light-hearted energy to the scene. Image: @ta._lulu

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

NalediStarGurl said:

"The brother who wanted tuck money. 😂😂"

Sedie said:

"Wena keo kwatetse. 😭 Translation: You’ve made me angry."

JJ Mavunza said:

"Every time I hear this sound, I have to go pay my respect to those siblings. 😩"

Okmfatfree03 said:

"Buss it down, Mkhuluwa. 😭😭"

Simomo said:

"Isinkwa sabani lesi? 😭😭 Translation: Which kind of bread is this?"

❤️‍🔥 said:

"You should open a bakery."

sethumabi1 said:

"Gimme gimme gimme."

Gqiyazana said:

"Ohh hayi sana izoba ngathi ndithanda amadoda. 😩 Translation: Oh no, now it’s going to look like I love men. 😩"

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to dancing

A video of Nkosazana Daughter dancing in a nightclub caught many people's attention on social media.

South African Amapiano duo Major League DJz were recently trolled for their post-workout dance video.

A petrol attendant shared a heartwarming video of himself engaging in a spontaneous dance-off with an adorable little girl at his workplace, a Shell garage.

Source: Briefly News