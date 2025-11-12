A video of Nkosazana Daughter dancing in a nightclub caught many people's attention on social media

Fans couldn't help but notice the Amapiano star's visible weight loss and commented on the clear boost in her confidence

This comes after she embarked on a weight loss journey, and the results have received varying reactions from the online community

Nkosazana Daughter went viral for her dance moves and weight loss transformation. Images: nkosazana_daughter

South African singer Nkosazana Daughter was captured in a recent video, dancing at The Hub nightclub in Pimville, Soweto.

The Amaphutha singer was seen showing off her moves in a video posted on her Instagram story, dancing to Tyla's Grammy Award-nominated song, Push 2 Start.

Reposted on 11 November 2025 by Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA, Nkosazana casually shows off her moves, winding her waist to the song while DBN Gogo and Moonchild Sanelly dance behind her.

The video also shows Nkosazana's slimmer frame and incredible transformation since she began a weight-loss journey, during which she has lost significant weight.

A video of Nkosazana Daughter dancing at a Soweto nightclub went viral. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Fans in the comment section admired the singer's new look and natural beauty, while others commented on the confidence her weight loss brought.

Watch Nkosazana Daughter's dance video below.

Social media erupts over Nkosazana Daughter's video

Fans and followers commended Nkosazana Daughter on committing to her weight loss journey, noting the boost in her confidence after months of cyberbullying and body-shaming.

SimandManzini asked:

"She seems more confident since she lost the weight."

Ante_Up87 said:

"This girl is GORGEOUS!"

Donwizardd was stunned:

"When did she lose her thickness?! Wow!"

kays4489 cheered:

"The old body is back!"

wise_octioner encouraged Nkosaza Daughter:

"Keep on going. You're doing amazing, honey."

kagz_aka posted:

"I was one of the people who was encouraging you to keep working on getting your fine body back, and look at you, girl."

Social media users speculated about Nkosazana Daughter's weight loss transformation. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Meanwhile, others speculated that Nkosazana's weight loss was not natural, claiming that she either went under the knife or used Ozempic, a diabetes medication many local celebrities have been accused of using to lose weight.

Stars like the Major League DJZ and DJ Shimza are among those who've lost a significant amount of weight and raised alarm bells about the methods they used.

XEY2424 said:

"This girl is so confident since her surgery."

ReallyUndecided wrote:

"Ozempic is a hell of a drug."

Aseko Ase Nomaqumba added:

"Gastric sleeve results are always fire."

ANELISA speculated:

"So she did a BBL? She looks beautiful now."

Nkosazana Daughter shows off her new grills

In more Nkosazana Daughter updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's new dental grills.

Taking to her TikTok page, Nkosazana shared several videos showing off her bright, new smile. However, not everyone on social media took a liking to her new look.

Social media commented on the wave of South African artists joining the trend, while some claimed that Nkosazana's new smile resembled the late comedian and actor Oscar Mgudlwa, aka Madluphuthu, whose signature crooked dentures made him a household name in South Africa.

