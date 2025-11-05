Nkosazana Daughter recently bought herself a new set of grills and showed them off on social media

The singer flaunted her new smile in a now-viral video; however, not everyone was happy with her latest purchase

Online users criticised Nkosazana's grills, while others compared her teeth to those of the late comedian Madluphuthu

Nkosazana Daughter's new grills were compared to Madluphuthu's teeth. Images: nkosazana_daughter/ Instagram, Matebeleland Media/ Facebook

South African singer and influencer Nkosazana Daughter is the proud owner of a new set of grills, and couldn't wait to show them off to her online community.

The beloved Amapiano vocalist, famous for her songs like Esangweni and Keneilwe with Master KG, flaunted her new smile on her TikTok page of 3.9 million followers and had social media buzzing to no end.

Dental grills, or simply "grills," are removable, decorative jewellery worn over one or more teeth as a fashion statement, popularised in American pop culture in the 1980s.

In South Africa, they've been worn by the likes of the late AKA, as well as Maglera Doe Boy and Young Stunna.

This isn't the first time Nkosazana has flaunted her flashy smile. However, what stood out about her latest set were the prominent gums and the black/silver outline around the teeth, which made them look unnatural.

Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter flaunted her new unique dental grills. Image: nkosazana_daughter

She shared several videos flaunting the grills, garnering nearly 700,000 views, over 75,000 likes, and hundreds of comments on TikTok from online users who shared their unfiltered opinions about the singer's new smile in the comment section.

Watch Nkosazana Daughter's videos below.

Social media weighs in on Nkosazana Daughter's grills

Online users were not impressed with Nkosazana Daughter's new smile. Read some of their comments below.

superb_gabstar said:

"These things make one look very unkempt."

YouDunnoVusi was not impressed:

"Those grills look horrible, I can't even lie."

nuhohm1 wrote:

"Eish, I am gonna hate. They make her look as though she has rotten teeth."

_renaey_xx added:

"Something looks off with these grills."

Dumisani Dubkazi Mthimkhulu pleaded:

"Please remove those things. I really like you, but there's no way."

Mthonjanaaa said:

"I would definitely sue my dentist."

Nkosazana Daughter's new grills were heavily criticised by the online community. Image: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others compared her to late actor and comedian, Oscar Mgudlwa aka Madluphuthu, whose signature crooked dentures made him a familiar face and household name in South Africa from the early 2000s to his tragic death.

Vouxstar joked:

"Mudluphuthukazi??"

NdumeeHugs said:

"I’m sorry but she looks like Madluphuthu."

asapnyamss praised Madluphuthu;

"Oh, Madluphuthu, your influence!!"

_lelethu_ asked:

"Why is it kinda giving Madluphuthu?"

Ultimately, while Nkosazana Daughter might be proud of her new grills, the court of public opinion on her latest look remains sharply divided. However, despite the largely negative feedback, it seems the singer remains committed to her new, flashy accessory, unfazed by the criticism.

