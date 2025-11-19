Former Mzansi Magic reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni posted some hot photos on her Instagram account recently

The social media personality revealed that she underwent several procedures, including a tummy tuck, to regain her physique

The star's new body was the star of the show, as well as her face card, as her fans gushed over her

Vuyokazi Nciweni looked stunning in her latest Instagram photos.

South African TV personality Vuyokazi Nciweni is living her best life and enjoying her new gorgeous physique.

The former Izingane Zes'thembu reality TV star has been flaunting her body on Instagram, and her recent post garnered nothing but praise online.

The single mother of two was candid with her followers throughout her cosmetic surgery journey, revealing that she used the services of Mono Cosmetic Surgery in Istanbul.

Nciweni had undergone several procedures apart from a tummy tuck, and they are breast lift surgery and 360 lipo (360-degree liposuction). This procedure involves the removal of fat from the abdomen, love handles and the back.

Vuyokazi Nciweni served hot looks on her recent Instagram photos. Image: Vuykazi.nciweni

On Instagram recently, she posted a few photos from her recent outing and looked sizzling. Vuyokazi Nciweni wore a beautiful pink dress, which hugged her new curves effortlessly.

Muvhumbu.mulaudzi gasped:

"Aibo, Beyonce, is that you?!"

mapreza gushed:

"We recognise the wardrobe change, Honourable Nciweni. And we definitely do applaud you on it."

jomm_personaltrainer said:

"A light travels faster than a sound. This level of calmness and grace needs to be studied."

dorothy_masekela wished:

"It can only get better for you Vee, such a beauty."

Mpumez2 joked:

"I just know that some are viewing your posts and trying to spot a mistake, but they will find nothing, Keep slaying my babe."

winniezandile stated:

"If choosing yourself were a person. You watched yourself in the mirror and you spoke to yourself, and you really meant every word you said."

zola_ngidi gushed:

"What Vuyokazi is doing on these streets cannot be undone."

Vuyokazi on life as a single mom

The star recently poured her heart out during an interview where she spoke about her life as a single mother, raising Mpumelelo Mseleku's two kids.

"There’s no co-parenting, no allowance, no involvement. It’s just me and my parents raising my kids," she said. "Their love gives my kids so much stability."

She then said her kids are separate from her love life, saying no man would ever come close to them.

"My kids have nothing to do with my love life, and no man will come near them. My parents don’t want any man around my kids unless it’s a husband one day. Last year, I made a bad choice and learned my lesson. My priority is protecting my children."

Tamia Mpisane jumps on mommy makeover trend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tamia Mpisane caused a buzz online when she underwent a mommy makeover.

The mother of two posted photos of herself at Mono Clinic on her Instagram account. On her post, Tamia wrote, "Day 1 post, op @monocosmeticsurgery," she said. Mpisane added @teamskinnybae is looking after me."

She joined quite a few celebs, such as Nciweni and more.

