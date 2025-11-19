Dineo Ranaka has gone viral for her adorable, loved-up video with her new boyfriend

Fans were amused by the TV and radio personality showing her softer side and admitted that being a "gone girl" looked good on her

However, the post was not without criticism, as some online users likened Dineo's partner to her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Blaklez

Dineo Ranaka’s video with her boyfriend had Mzansi talking. Images: dineoranaka, showtime_blaklez

Everybody is talking about Dineo Ranaka's steamy relationship after a video of the singer and her new boyfriend surfaced online.

The former Kaya 959 presenter posted a cute video with her partner, Mfundo Nthangeni, on 17 November 2025, sitting at a restaurant while enjoying a conversation over drinks, laughs and some smooches.

With their words muted, a voice-over plays in the background, highlighting the importance of "marrying your best friend," someone you actually like and get along with, who makes the bad days bearable.

"Life is just a steep hill; the last thing you need is to come home to somebody you don't even like."

What added to the virality of the video were a series of comments from people comparing Dineo's partner to one of her ex-boyfriends, rapper Lesego "Blaklez" Moiloa, noting their bald heads and beards, with many suggesting that Dineo has a type.

She and the Saka Nyuka rapper dated earlier in their careers and had a daughter named Kopano. While their relationship ended badly, they eventually decided to come to amicable terms for the sake of their child and have since moved on, with Blaklez having also gotten married.

Dineo Ranaka’s partner was likened to her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Blaklez. Images: dineoranaka, showtime_blaklez

In her new relationship, the singer sees her man as her "soft landing," a term commonly used to describe a safe, comfortable, and stable refuge from the stresses and chaos of the outside world and past relationships.

While many fans celebrated her newfound peace, critics were quick to point out the possibility that she may have "a type."

Watch Dineo Ranaka's video below.

Social media reacts to Dineo Ranaka's video

People couldn't help but comment on Mfundo Nthangeni's likeness to Blaklez, suggesting that Dineo had a thing for bearded, bald men.

JamesMashilo65 joked:

"Blaklez Lite."

Sport_Budda wrote:

"She has a type. He looks just like her ex that raps and the rest of them."

nkosinathiphaka posted:

"Blaklez lookalike."

_Soulic said:

"She has a type, bro looks like Blaklez."

Fans were delighted to see Dineo Ranaka happy in a relationship. Image: dineoranaka

Meanwhile, some fans were amused by Dineo's "gone girl" content, with many wishing her a prosperous relationship.

Singer Nhlanhla Mafu said:

"This and more for you, my love."

hlengiwemandlovu wrote:

"Soft life indeed. This video just made me happy. Happiness is beautiful on my queen."

kumkanikazi_nashy wrote:

"And you deserve softness, Mamma. Wonwabile and it shows, Nzwakazi."

pumlasfood posted:

"Aw, petuna, our Dinny. When she’s happy, so are we. Love is beautiful."

Dineo Ranaka discusses her baby daddies

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of Dineo Ranaka discussing her multiple baby daddies.

The mother of three was asked about her reason for having kids with different men, and her reasoning surprised many people online.

