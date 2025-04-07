Radio personality Dineo Ranaka revealed the real reason she has babies with different men

The star shared this in an interview on Podcast And Chill with presenters Sol Phenduka and MacG, who asked her why she has so many baby daddies

Dineo Ranaka has three children, and her third baby was announced as a surprise as fans had no idea that she was pregnant

Mother of three adorable kids, Dineo Ranaka, was put in the spotlight in an interview with Sol Phenduka and MacG on Podcast and Chill.

How many kids and baby daddies does Dineo Ranaka have?

Radio presenter Dineo Ranaka was asked the real reason she has babies with multiple men. Podcaster MacG asked the burning question, and she responded with humour before giving her reasons.

"I have so many baby daddys because I am very fertile; let's start there," Ranaka joked.

She further stated that she does not believe in forcing a relationship with a man, saying she will leave if things do not work out: "I don't believe in hoarding human beings in my life. When your time has expired, on to the next."

"I am not going to slow down the plans I have for my life because things are not working out with one guy. There are plenty of men in this world."

Dineo Ranaka is a mother to three children, and her third baby, who came as a surprise, came from her failed marriage with Klaas Phesha.

Ranaka says her kids are awards from failed relationships

Ranaka further used the analogy of radio awards from multiple radio stations, saying her children resemble these awards.

"If I have an award from YFM for radio and my relationship with them does not work out, I am not going to go to Metro FM and not try to get an award," she explained. "My children are the award I got from failed relationships. They make my life okay."

Ranaka further lashed at society for making it seem that women with kids have decreased in value.

"So society has the tendency for saying, 'your value has gone down, ' but guys, I have a line of guys in line wanting to be with me. The value is up. The price has gone up," she further said.

Dineo Ranaka provided further insights on why her marriage ended in a divorce.

Watch the X video posted by blog page @MDNnewss below:

Netizens react to Dineo Ranaka's senitments

This is how Mzansi reacted to Dineo Ranaka's revelations.

@docter27 replied:

"Her comparison doesn't quite add up. Changing radio stations might be because of salaries, but changing partners is a far more complex and personal."

@VusKTheLandLord added:

"This could just mean all "you" are good at is just to make babies for every man you meet. Even the ones who are in the queue want to utilise her. Sad. 95% of women who have a number of baby daddies are suffering and regret everything, BUT they have to continue giving love to their kids."

@BuhleTheFirst said:

"One thing Dineo can do and do well is talk nonsense and back it."

Dineo Ranaka returns to radio

In more Dineo Ranaka updates from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka has returned to Metro FM to host a weekend slot.

Dineo, who had previously slammed her previous employer Kaya 959, will be hosting The Saturday Top 30.

