Dineo Ranaka recently addressed the details of her failed marriage to her ex-husband, Klaas Pesha

The media personality has again raised allegations of abuse and infidelity against her former partner

Fans admired Dineo's honesty and couldn't wait to watch her interview on the L-Tido Podcast

Dineo Ranaka finally revealed why she ended her marriage. Images: dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka finally spoke about what led to the end of her marriage to businessman, Klaas Pesha.

Dineo Ranaka talks about her failed marriage

Years after Dineo Ranaka and Klaas Pesha ended their marriage, the former Kaya FM presenter finally addressed their tumultuous relationship.

The pair apparently tied the knot between 2020 and 2021, but things soon took a rocky turn months later, leading them to end their marriage.

In previous reports, it was alleged that physical abuse and infidelity were the root cause of the former lovers' marriage coming to an end, and Dineo has finally addressed the reports on the L-Tido Podcast.

Having recently shared her stance on marriage, Dineo revealed why she couldn't stay in hers any longer:

"We can do a lot of things, but I don't understand why we must hit each other. And also the wild cheating, man."

This is what fans said about Dineo Ranaka's interview

Fans admired Dineo and were looking forward to her interview:

flyzulu.media said:

"Dineo is always true to herself."

djfranky declared:

"I'm definitely watching this!"

bernardnkomo._.art was excited:

"I know you won't disappoint us with the last podcast of the year, big bro. Let's go!"

muhle_matthew showed love to Dineo:

"I love this woman. I’ve always and will forever stan @dineoranaka, what a brilliant mind!"

xoliswa.andile was excited:

"Excited for this one!"

cheezy_leefresh wrote:

"That one is brutally honest."

Dineo Ranaka shows off her relationship

In more Dineo Ranaka updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality seemingly soft-launching her man.

While some fans admired Dineo for giving love another try, others claimed that her man made a horrible mistake and would learn the hard way:

Abraham_Zuma said:

"I give him 2 months before he sees her true colours and leaves her."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News