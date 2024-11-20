The South African media personality Dineo Ranaka recently soft-launched her new man on social media

A picture of the star showing hands of her new man touching her was shared by the controversial Musa Khawula

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dineo Ranaka giving love a chance once again

Dineo Ranaka seemingly found love again. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Love has found its way back to Dineo Ranaka's life, causing social media buzz. Recently, the media personality had fans going crazy as she seemingly shared that she is now back in the dating game.

The reality TV star posted an Instagram story of a male hand on top of her and paired it with a love song, leaving many speculating that she found herself a new man. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula reshared the post on his Twitter (X) page.

The post was captioned:

"Dineo Ranaka soft launches her new man."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Dineo Ranaka dating again

Many netizens flooded the comment section by reacting to Ranaka giving love another chance. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Being a step father of 4 is insane."

@MaKoopano wrote:

"If there's anything my girl can do is find a man."

@_officialMoss responded:

"Good for her; at the end of the day, we do need that someone."

@Lebona_cabonena replied:

"That man must be desperate."

@BafanaSurprise mentioned:

"Men are shameless out there."

@ChrisEcxel102 replied:

"Let's hope she will last this time around, because wow!"

@Abraham_Zuma said:

"I give him 2 months before he sees her true colours and leaves her."

@LeoL66008 wrote:

"Seems like she was under pressure cause of Masechaba getting married."

SA shows love to Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are undoubtedly one of the country's power couples. The stunning stars recently stepped out looking exquisite in matching outfits.

The Molois recently dressed up and went out to play with other kids. The couple has been commended for standing the test of time despite the drama in the entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News