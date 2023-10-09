Former radio presenter turned podcaster Dineo Ranaka expressed gratitude that Kaya 959 fired her

Ranaka also mentioned how her depression put a lot of things into perspective for her as she has changed for the better

Since her firing from the radio station, she has started various businesses, including Anxy and a make-up range

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Dineo Ranaka has flipped her entire scandal with Kaya 959 and saw the positive from it.

Dineo Ranaka Grateful Kaya 959 Fired Her, Says Her Depressive State Put Things Into Perspective

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka grateful for Kaya axing

The former radio presenter turned podcaster Dineo Ranaka expressed gratitude that her former employer, Kaya 959, fired her. In fact, she thinks her axing was not Kaya's doing but God's instead.

"Thank God Kaya fired me. Actually it wasn’t Kaya that fired me, GOD DID!"

PAY ATTENTION:

Ranaka also mentioned how her depression put a lot of things into perspective for her as she has changed for the better.

"It put me into perspective to me."

Ranaka starts multiple business ventures

Since Ranaka's firing from the radio station, she has started various businesses, including Anxy and a make-up range.

Not to mention her booming adult podcast under the Podcast And Chill Network.

She said, just like everybody else, she too, does not have everything figured out.

"Focus is more important than intelligence so just FOCUS! Focus on YOUR day to day! Not anyone else’s but yours!

"It’s hard, and your well-being will take strain but let me tell you something, if you’re willing to focus, isolate, work hard/smart and reflect… you’ll be healthy. You’ll be ok. There’s not a single human who has all their s*** together, so just focus on yours mate. Stay trying."

Ranaka slams toxic work environment at Kaya

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka ripped into Kaya 959 and called them out for their toxicity.

A very liberated Dineo Ranaka said there is an unhealthy work environment at Kaya FM. In addition to that, Ranaka blasted her former employer, stating that the work environment is toxic and a lot of changes need to be made.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News