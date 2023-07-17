Dineo Ranaka has opened up about the unhealthy work environment at Kaya FM, days after being allegedly fired from the station

The vocal media personality announced on her social media pages that she had been let go, despite claims that they parted ways amicably

Speaking after the viral news, Dineo blasted her former employer, stating that the work environment is toxic and a lot of changes need to be done

Dineo Rakana is never one to bite her tongue and swallow her words. The star known for speaking her mind without sugarcoating anything is finally speaking up.

Dineo Ranaka has revealed the working environment at Kaya FM is toxic. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka puts Kaya FM on full blasts days after being fired

Dineo Ranaka's story has been in the media from when she joined Kaya FM alongside Sol Phenduka to when she had a meltdown on her Instagram page.

The star later shocked Mzansi when she announced that she had been fired, despite reports that Kaya FM was supporting her during her struggles with mental health.

Speaking to Sunday World after being fired from Kaya FM, the star revealed that the working environment at Kaya FM is toxic. She implored the powers that be to make an effort to ensure that their employees are well cared for. She said:

"The truth about the environment at Kaya is that it’s not healthy. Their management has a lot of work to do to find themselves in a position where they truly are invested in the well-being of their employees."

Dineo Ranaka shares thoughts on Kaya FM's statement following her meltdown

Mzansi applauded the radio station when it issued a statement to show support for Ranaka a few weeks ago. Speaking about the statement after being fired, the former Breakfast Show presenter said they should have done more than just release a statement. Dineo added:

"Press statements to say you care are not enough. They need to dig deep. But, yes, they liberated me. I appreciate the opportunity, but I’m truly glad it’s gone. I’m relieved."

Dineo Ranaka launches steamy podcast after Kaya FM exit, fans excited for her new venture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial media personality and radio DJ Dineo Ranaka has announced that she joined McGyver's Podcast and Chill Network with her own hot show, Dineo, on S*x' n Stuff.

Not a few days after she was reportedly fired from Kaya FM, the outspoken DJ announced on Instagram in a post that has her fans applauding her for making the brave move.

Source: Briefly News