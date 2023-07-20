Boity Thulo has finally broken her silence after she was blasted for insensitive lyrics in her cover of AKA's Mbuzi

The star rapped about losing Supa Mega, Riky Rick and Costa Titch and also addressed how some hip-hop stars are jumping ship to Amapiano

The lyrics didn't sit well with South African hip-hop lovers who took to social media to heavily drag her

Boity Thulo has reacted to fans who called her out for her insensitive lyrics in her recently released remix of AKA's song Mbuzi.

Boity Thulo has reacted after receiving backlash for her lyrics. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo says Mbuzi remix lyrics were not insensitive

Boity Thulo is back in the studio and Mzansi hip-hop heads are over the moon. The talented rapper has been sharing snippets of what she has been working on.

She started off by dropping a remix of Sosh Plata by Loatinover Pounds. She also remixed Mbuzi by the late AKA and K.O's Rockabye. The star's remix binge has sparked conversations online.

Many called her out for the lyrics on the Mbuzi remix. The star spoke about the deaths of the country's most prominent rappers who died in 2022 and 2023. She started by saying RIP to Supa Mega, noting that no one knew a rapper of his stature would take a gun to the head. She also spoke about Ricky Rick and Costa Titch's deaths.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the backlash, the star said she did not expect that because she was only stating facts. She said:

"I didn't lie in the song and I don't think there was any form of disrespect. I just feel like people misunderstood what I said, but with regard to what I said didn't lie."

Boity Thulo on reviving the industry with her return

The rapper added that the hip-hop industry has been stagnant lately. She said she hopes her return to the streets will revive it.

"I feel like there's been a huge gap left open within South African hip hop and I am hoping that with my return I am filling that gap."

Boity Thulo continues with freestyling binge, knocks out K.O’s Rockabye remix in new Twitter video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rapper Boity Thulo is back in the rap game and spitting fire bars that are pleasantly shocking the people of Mzansi.

The Boity: Own Your Throne reality star added another remix to her #Queen-mix. She dropped a dope freestyling track on Twitter, sampling K.O‘s Rockabye beat.

Source: Briefly News