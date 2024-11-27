Former radio personality Dineo Ranaka has spoken against marriage and shared her experience

Ranaka left the internet divided when she said it was the most nonsensical thing she had ever experienced

SA gave her a major side-eye, saying she has a twisted view of what marriage is, while some agreed with her

Well there you have it, radio star Dineo Ranaka has shared her views on marriage and it seems as though she is totally against it.

Dineo Ranaka said she is against marriage, and it was one of her worst experiences. Image: @dineoranaka on Instagram/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Dineo Ranaka speaks against marriage

Former Kaya 959 radio presenter Dineo Ranaka spoke against marriage, saying it did not make any sense to her. Ranaka said it is not fair to place the blame entirely on the wife should something go wrong.

"The most nonsensical thing I have ever experienced in my life is marriage. For me, it does not make sense. An entire community of human beings would base the success of a contract that is supposed to be two human beings bound together, a mutually beneficial contract on one individual: The woman," she remarked.

Ranaka said it does not make sense because every wrong occurrence in the marriage is seen as the woman's fault.

"So, the man cheats, it's my fault. My man hits me, it's my fault. My man neglects his responsibilities, it is my fault. He is not satisfied; he is hungry. It's my fault!" she exclaimed.

The video was shared by @MDNnewss, watch it below:

Mzansi gives Dineo the side-eye on her remarks

Reacting to Dineo Ranaka's views, Mzansi expressed differing remarks and some sort of agreed with her.

@Tsephangmkh1

"This lady needs help. I feel sorry for the guys who have kids with this lady."

@PressPlaySA

"What’s her parents saying? She must ask them those questions first 🤔"

@ThatoNtshingil2

"But she is making sense. Why are people upset. Like her explanation of this statement makes sense."

@Lebona_cabonena

"Having four kids with different fathers is not a child's play."

@DlaminiDukani

"Not all people are like her. People aren't the same. She must accept that she failed. Their problem is that they get married all the time."

@SandileKaMsibi

"Taking marriage advice from someone who flopped marriage is a crazy business. I will take my Advice from someone who has been married for 50 years thank you."

