Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share a video of Dineo Ranaka being candid about her failed marriage to her mystery husband, who is supposedly Klaas Phesha

Dineo claims she hasn't gotten a divorce because her ex-husband wants half of her estate if the divorce goes through

Netizens have flocked to Khawula's comments section to express their undisputed views, while others have simply made fun of the situation

Dineo Ranaka says her estranged husband wants half of her estate.

Source: Instagram

Dineo Ranaka, the Kaya 959 breakfast show host, was caught up in a social media frenzy after a video of her detailing her failed marriage went viral.

The video, which included Mbali Mlotshwa, the ex-wife of Black Coffee, as well as Dineo's voice, was shared on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

According to Dineo, her ex refuses to get a divorce unless he receives half of her estate. Ranaka said that she believes her lawyers and ancestors will ensure that her future ex-husband gets nothing.

In response to the allegations of abuse she levelled against him, she stated that it not only affects her but also her child. Dineo said he once beat her while holding her three-month-old baby.

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following video:

Netizens share mixed reactions to Dineo's argument

@DurbanAunty said:

"I’m all for men claiming half of the estate angithi nifuna 50/50."

@LikonaMpenduka1 wrote:

"If she was giving Sol a chance to talk, she was going to be safe, because Sol was going to protect he,r athi we are interviewing Enhle and use his puns to cover her, but ke."

@Matomerakwena shared:

"The word narcissist is being used recklessly these days."

@Belbell00025597 posted:

"Why do people with access to lawyers continue to not do the legal paperwork to protect themselves when they get married...? Somizi, same thing."

@MelittaMelc replied:

"Who gets married in community of property these days??"

@MightyZama commented:

"Yhooooo Dineo went through hell both her and her 3 month old getting beaten by her husband."

@MansOpinions added:

"Dineo is not healing. All these false pretences and flashbacks..."

According to The South African news publication, Dineo shocked Mzansi peeps in 2021 when she revealed she got married. The publication revealed that the man she tied the knot to is Klaas Phesha. Some reports contradict this, so it's unclear whether it's true. Dineo kept everything hidden during her marriage to the mystery man.

