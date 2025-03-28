South African media personality Dineo Ranaka has returned to Metro FM to host an exciting weekend slot

The former Kaya 959 radio presenter is billed to host The Saturday Top 30, and social media users are debating

Dineo Ranaka previously spoke against radio and claimed that the medium is a boys club

Dineo Ranaka has returned to Metro FM.

Source: Instagram

Celebrated South African media personality Dineo Ranaka has found her way back to radio and has landed a gig on Metro FM.

Dineo Ranaka returns to Metro FM

Radio star Dineo Ranaka has been announced as the host of The Saturday Top 30. According to Entertainment Commentator Phile Mphela, Ranaka is making her big return very soon.

"Dineo Ranaka returns to Metro FM. The incomparable radio personality and TV star will host 'The Saturday Top 30'," Mphela reported said on X.

The reality TV star previously hosted Metro FM's The Bridge after joining in 2017. She left the station to join Sol Phenduka at Kaya 959, but that quickly went sour.

Speaking on Trending SA, Ranaka explained that she left 947 Highveld Stereo for Metro FM because the station allowed her to be black in her own way.

“The only reason I changed my mind was because it had to be Metro (FM). It had to be a radio station that will allow me to be black in the way that I am black and the only way I know how to be black.”

Mzansi is not exactly jumping for joy however, her fans are excited to hear on their radios

"Radio is a boy's club" - Dineo Ranaka

In 2024, in an interview on Newzroom Afrika, Dineo Ranaka said radio is a boys' club because it favours mostly male presenters

"Radio is a boys club. If you are not born male, it is difficult to even get executives and advertisers to take you seriously."

She used Anele Mdoda as an example of someone who fought very hard to be respected in that space: "Look at Anele Mdoda, she came in and she fought her battle to be respected in that space, and that is why she is reaping the rewards."

Dineo Ranaka has returned to Metro FM.

Source: Getty Images

Ranaka makes her big return to entertainment space

Just recently, Ranaka announced her huge comeback on Instagram. She has returned to taking DJing bookings again, and she said she said it is because she leaned onto God.

Ranaka said her healing took two years, and she is more than ready.

"It’s taken me TWO YEARS of resting in the safety of God's presence for this feeling. For TWO YEARS I laid myself at the altar because of how wounded and battered life experiences had left me.

"For TWO YEARS, I begged God to restore me. For Him to deliver me from the Egypt I was held captive in, and I trusted Him. I refused to be like Lot's wife. I refused to look back. I fought spiritually to be UNSTUCK!"

