Kaya FM is backing Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka amid the drama surrounding the listeners' complaints about Dineo's alleged unfair treatment of her co-host

The station's listeners want Dineo to give Sol a fair chance to speak during the show instead of allegedly bossing him around

Kaya FM's MD Sibongile Mtyali shared that they are confident in both Dineo and Sol's ability to navigate the dynamics of the show

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka have been trending for all the wrong reasons since they made their debut on Kaya 959. However, the radio station has shared that they have full confidence in the pair.

Kaya 959 is backing Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka amid allegations of on-air bullying. Image: @dineoranaka, @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

The station's listeners have been complaining on social media about Dineo Ranaka allegedly treating Sol unfairly on their breakfast show. Many accused the former Metro FM presenter of bossing around her co-host.

Sol's fans from the Podcast and Chill have even made it clear that they listen to 959 Breakfast show because of Sol Phenduka and threatened to change the dial if Kaya 959 management doesn't intervene.

According to TshisaLIVE, Kaya's management has responded to the complaints. The outlet reports that the station's MD Sibongile Mtyali expressed confidence in its pairing of the two stars. She said in a statement:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We are aware that a female lead anchor on a breakfast show is unusual in the SA radio landscape but we have full confidence in both Dineo and Sol’s talent and their ability to navigate the dynamics of the show."

Dineo and Sol Phenduka make their Kaya FM debut

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phendula made their highly-anticipated debut on Kaya FM on Friday, 1 July. The former Metro FM presenter and Podcast and Chill co-host took over the radio station's breakfast show from Thomas and Skhumba.

The hashtag #959Breakfast trended on the timeline when the radio presenters started broadcasting from 6am to 9am. While Dineo was broadcasting from the studio, Sol was out on the streets interacting with listeners.

The station's listeners took to Twitter to react to Dineo and Sol Phenduka's first show. Many shared that the reality TV star and podcaster make a perfect team.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News