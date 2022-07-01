Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka made their Kaya FM debut on Friday morning and the listeners of the radio station are here for it

Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phendula made their highly-anticipated debut on Kaya FM on Friday, 1 July. The former Metro FM presenter and Podcast and Chill co-host took over the radio station's breakfast show from Thomas and Skhumba.

Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka made their highly-anticipated debut on Kaya FM. Image: @dineoranaka, @solphenduka

The hashtag #959Breakfast trended on the timeline when the radio presenters started broadcasting from 6am to 9am. While Dineo was broadcasting from the studio, Sol was out on the streets interacting with listeners.

The station's listeners took to Twitter to react to Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's first show. Many shared that the reality TV star and podcaster make a perfect team.

@Zwamaramani_ commented:

"I am loving what Sol and Dineo are doing on Kaya FM. This is beautiful to witness."

@lindamnkhonto wrote:

"This is the biggest breakfast radio show in South Ah! If you're not listening to Dineo and Sol #959Breakfast what the hell are you listening to? Dineo is on the air, Sol is on the streets."

@MsJoy_spears said:

"If you don't like her don't listen. One thing about Dineo is that she is a good broadcaster, she does her job well."

@alo_vilakazi commented:

"Welcome Dineo and Sol, much respect to the 2 of you. I'm looking forward to the show and all the best. Let's create new moments, yeah. Once again 'siyanamukela eKaya', on the streets, on the air."

@NapeN wrote:

"Dineo and Sol’s first link sounded dope. A welcomed comeback to radio for Sol, homie’s been good at that thing."

@MotheoLebelo added:

"So far I am loving Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka's breakfast show."

Nota Baloyi fuming after Sol Phenduka accepts Kaya FM gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi slammed Sol Phenduka after he accepted the Kaya FM gig. The controversial music exec took to social media and dragged Sol for being "a sell-out".

Nota is not happy Sol took the gig because he's part of the Podcast and Chill with MacG. He feels that the star allegedly sold MacG out because he knows about his co-host's beef with the mainstream media.

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw shade at Sol for making a "stupid choice" because he's now going to work for the same corporations that want to "kill the podcast platform".

