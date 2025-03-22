Innocent Maela, Orlando Pirates skipper, is settling down with a familiar and beautiful face from SuperSport

Innocent Maela and the love of his life got married on Human Rights Day on 21 March 2025 in a ceremony in the Eastern Cape

The Orlando Pirates star was showered with messages of congratulations from his delighted supporters

Innocent Maela is officially taken by one woman, The Orlando Pirates defender's significant other took to social media to celebrate their special day.

Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela recently got married in the Eastern Cape. Image: @therealinnocentmaela / @zenandefunani

Source: Instagram

Innocent Maela's wedding day caused a buzz on social media. The soccer star had people raving about him and his SuperSport presenter bride.

Innocent Maela gets married

According to Daily Sun, Innocent Maela officially got married to Zenande Funani in the Eastern Cape, Tsolo. The soccer player's stunning life partner declared her love for him on the socials on their wedding day. She took to X and wrote that she could not believe she was marrying her best friend. Zenande wore a stunning traditional Xhosa wedding gown She wrote in a post on X:

"I love and appreciate that man down. He is so excited in that makes me even more excited. My love, God has been good to us."

See a post of the pair at their wedding below:

Who are Innocent and Zenande Funani?

Innocent is one of the highest-paid South African soccer players. In his soccer team Orlando Pirates, he ranks among the top 20 highest-paid. He is originally from Mpumalanga, Witbank The 33-year-old is best known as a defender and reportedly earns R150 000 per month.

Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela is one of Orlando Pirates' biggest earners. Image: @therealinnocentmaela

Source: Instagram

Zenande, Innocent's wife is best known as a content creator. According to GSport, she was also a presenter when SuperSport announced the new Spar Proteas coach.

Innocent Maela fans celebrate marriage

Many people commented on the post and they gushed over the newly married couple. People wish the love birds blessings in their union. Some wondered why their wedding was in the Eastern Cape instead of the soccer player's home province of Mpumalanga. Read online users' comments about Innocent's marriage below:

@fulu_Nemukula cheered:

"Ooh that's great. Love is a good thing must be celebrated ❤️"

@ThabisoMapaila wrote:

"That's my crush. He must take care of her for me. I'm coming!"

@SiyendaneMhayis applauded:

"Congrats Capt Maela Inno."

@Nande2024 wondered:

"Good for him, but why is he tying the knot in EC, not his home

@SimsMagubane gushed:

"The bride's Xhosa attire🥹🤌🏼"

