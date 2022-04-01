Dineo Ranaka was MacG and Sol's guest on the recent episode of the controversial show Podcast and Chill

The radio and television personalities dropped some bombs on why her marriage to ex-husband Klass Phesha crushed

She said she decided to leave because he physically abused her while she was holding their three-month-old baby

Popular Mzansi media personality Dineo Ranaka recently joined MacG and Sol on Podcast and Chill. The outspoken star dropped some bombs on why her marriage failed.

Dineo Ranaka revealed why her marriage didn't work out in an interview with MacG on 'Podcast and Chill. Image: @macgunleashed and @dineoranaka

Ranaka said she left the relationship not only because of infidelity but because her ex-husband Klass Phesha used to beat her up. She even revealed that he once beat her up while holding their infant baby in her hands.

The Ranakas star responded to a guest who had asked her if she could not stay in her marriage because she failed to raise her high standards. She responded:

"My marriage didn't work because I was beaten up by my ex-husband with a three-month-old baby in my arms."

Speaking on infidelity, The Metro FM presenter said that had she stayed in her marriage to Phesha, she would cheat on him. She said women also cheat in relationships. She said:

"Yes, he cheated on me. If I was still in that marriage, I would be planning to cheat on him too."

