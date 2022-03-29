Dineo Ranaka has shared her thoughts on the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama and the star said she also refuses to take the high road

The Metro FM presenter took Will Smith's side on the matter and shared that she'll also react the way he did if someone disrespects her or her family

Peeps took to her timeline and shared mixed reactions to her clip with many agreeing that naysayers don't know when to stop if one doesn't take action

Dineo Ranaka refuses to be the bigger person. The Metro FM presenter took to social media to react to Will Smith and Chris Rocks' drama at the Oscars.

The reality TV star shared that she's like Will Smith in real life. The star expressed that she deals with disrespectful people precisely. She said trolls talk trash in their high moments thinking that someone they are shading will be the bigger person.

The Club DJ took to Instagram to let her haters know that just like the Hollywood superstar, she'll act when someone comes for her or her fam. According to TshisaLIVE, Dineo added in the video that she's not the forgiving type like Mary Magdalene or Jesus Christ.

"I'll swear at you and I'll smack you."

Peeps took to Dineo's comment section and shared mixed reactions to her video. Some advised her that violence doesn't solve anything.

positivegp said:

"Stru! Imagine someone joking about my chronic condition and I’m supposed to find it funny and laugh. No maan, no. There has to be lines drawn."

nyanisondlovu commented:

"Mina nje I believe that for every action, there's a reaction. For every decision you make, there's a consequence. Chris consciously decided on that particular joke and Will decided on that particularly reaction. I see balance."

imjoyful777 wrote:

"Violence isn’t the answer especially if you know better."

theeeempresss said:

"All I can say is - when you know better, you do better. Will will apologise to Chris when he realises that he was wrong for his reaction and so will Chris for his part. The world is already on a negative, why promote violence!"

xolisa_melody_ngwenya commented:

"Exactly! These people be so high in their disrespect, gotta return the energy."

mrsmbhele wrote:

"I AM ALSO @willsmith. Indeed not everything is a joke."

xolicole added:

"Hayi nam I choose NOT to be the bigger person shame."

