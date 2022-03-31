Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga came out to set the record about not giving their mutual baby mama Blac Chyna child support straight

The former reality TV star had shared on Twitter that she had to sell some of her luxurious vehicles because her baby daddies were not taking care of the kids

Both Tyga and Kardashian slammed the star, even revealing that they are the ones who foot the bills for the kids

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga recently called out their mutual baby mama, Blac Chyna. The two baby daddies responded to Chyna's claims that they were not contributing anything financially for the upkeep of their kids.

Rob Kardashian and Tyga have both reacted to Blac Chyna's claims that they do not pay child support. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chyna took to Twitter to share that she had to part ways with three of her whips so she could take care of her babies.

She wrote: "Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA."

The mother of two added that she made the big sacrifice because she does not have financial assistance from her exes. She added:

"Single no support child support."

According to E! News, Tyga, who shares nine-year-old King Kairo with the reality TV star, responded to the tweets claiming that he takes care of his son.

The Girls Have Fun rapper wrote: "I pay 40k a year for my son's school & he lives w me Mon- Sat, Why would I pay child support lol."

Reality TV star Robert Kardashian also jumped into the comments section with receipts that he takes care of his five-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, Daily Mail reports. He wrote:

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol."

The exchange attracted hilarious reactions from Mzansi social media users. Many said Chyna should actually pay child support to her baby daddies.

@iamdavia commented:

"She tried to come for her baby fathers but just ended up exposing herself for only having her kids 2 days out of the week. She might be the one who needs to be on CS."

@msfunkydineva added

"Why are they embarrassing this letty like this?"

