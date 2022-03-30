American based South African comedian Trevor Noah has been dragged for taking Will Smith's side following the Oscars' drama

The comedian was spotted in a viral video comforting the King Richard star who had just harrassed Chris Rock live on TV

South Africans felt The Daily Show host was being a hypocrite especially given that he had just criticised Kanye West for harassing Kim Kardashian

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Trevor Noah came under fire from social media users following a viral video. The award-winning stand-up comedian and TV host was accused of double standards after he was seen comforting Will Smith days after calling out Kanye West.

Trevor Noah has been called out for showing support to Will Smith days after speaking about Kanye West. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Noah made headlines a few weeks back when he shared his thoughts on rapper Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's public divorce. The comedian ridiculed Kanye for harassing Kim, saying that the drama between the former couple could get dangerous if left unattended.

According to The South African, the Daily Show host angered social media users when he was seen embracing the After Earth star moments after smacking Chris Rock.

Peeps took to Twitter to air their views on the video which was posted by TMZ. Many claimed that the TV host has double standards.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@HammerMoc said:

"Trevor Noah, I hope you feel like a fraud today. You go after @kanyewest for his violent and abusive behaviour; then a week later, you suck up to Will Smith after he slaps Chris Rock on TV. Maybe Chris Rock crossed a line, but you promote violence!"

@TruthRevInc wrote:

"'But Jada has alopecia, it was poor taste' Kanye has bipolar but he was fair game for Trevor Noah and friends."

Chris Rock’s brother Tony does not accept Will Smith’s apology, SA says: "The apology is not his to accept"

Briefly News previously reported that the world may have moved on from the historical moment that actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live on the Oscars stage, but Tony Rock has not.

The King Richard star left those attending the awards ceremony with their jaws on the floor when he stood up and slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Smith later took to his official social media pages to issue a public apology to Rock. He said he could not bear a joke about his wife's medical condition.

Source: Briefly News