Fans weren't impressed with Young Stunna and Maglera Doe Boy's latest picture together

The stars were all smiles, showing off their grills, but peeps argued that they looked anything but appealing

Mzansi criticised the musos' choice of accessories, saying they made them look scary

Netizens criticised Young Stunna and Maglera Doe Boy's grills. Images: Instagram/ youngstunna_rsa, Twitter/ MagleraDoeBoy

Source: UGC

Eish! Maglera Doe Boy and Young Stunna are catching shade after peeps saw their latest picture together.

Young Stunna and Maglera Doe Boy flaunt their grills

Two of the country's biggest stars, Young Stunna and Maglera Doe Boy, were recently pictured together at an event and appeared to be enjoying some time together.

Their chemistry was evident in the picture as Stunna embraced the famous Klerksdorp crooner and exchanged a cheerful laugh.

They solidified their bond by showing off their gold grills, which MDB often rocks in his pictures. Musa Khawula shared their picture on Twitter (X):

What did Mzansi say about Young Stunna and MDB's picture?

Netizens aren't feeling the men's photo and heavily criticised their grills:

noeticZz joked:

"Both of them look like they used to flip their eyes back."

unclescrooch wasn't impressed:

"These things are not nice. It just looks like you are dirty."

elijah_chuma threw shade:

"The expensive ones look good; these ones are still on the fake it till you make it stage. Surely, they will get there."

miss_machika wrote:

"These things aren't cute; now they look like they act in horror and Sci-Fi movies."

iThando suggested:

"Whoever did their grillz must consider a change of profession."

0Nduemasi1 posted:

"Certain things are meant for Americans only. Can y'all stop forcing things out there?"

Source: Briefly News