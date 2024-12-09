Blxckie Reacts to His Painting by Rasta the Artist, Fans Weigh In: “His Best Work Thus Far”
- Blxckie had fans in stitches when he showed off the painting Rasta the Artist made of him
- The problematic painter recreated one of Somnyama's famous portraits, and some fans said the resemblance was uncanny
- The jokes were flying, and Mzansi couldn't help but troll Rasta and Blxckie over the painting
Uh-oh! Rasta is at it again, and this time, he produced a painting of Blxckie that made him a laughing stock on social media.
Blxckie receives painting from Rasta
Blxckie has become the latest star to receive an original painting from none other than Rasta the Artist.
The problematic painter, who rose to fame with his, er, distinctive portraits, has drawn several South African public figures, including the late Solly Moholo as well as the minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.
He presented Somnyama with his depiction of his Sprite promotional picture and highlighted his signature green hairstyle and sunglasses.
Blxckie showed off the painting on his Twitter (X) page, seemingly honoured to have received his flowers from someone who has become a huge part of South African pop culture:
"Culture."
Mzansi reacts to Rasta the Artist's new painting
Netizens were in stitches at the portrait, with some even complimenting Rasta's work:
SkoobyBeatz said:
"Nah, hear me out; this is actually good."
nuhohm1 was convinced:
"This could actually be his best work thus far."
Abraham_Zuma trolled:
"The portrait actually looks better than you."
looney0001 showed love to Rasta:
"This is dope. Count yourself lucky if Rasta gives you your flowers while you can still smell them."
chartneypuffs admitted:
"Funny enough, I was thinking about Rasta earlier. I missed his work, for the culture!"
NdumeeHugs joked:
"I’d kill to hear the real commentary on this... masterpiece."
K.O reacts to lifelike drawing
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared K.O's reaction to a cool sketch made by Martin Sefako.
The fine artist showed followers how much time and skill went into the drawing, and Mr Cashtime was ready to drop some money on it:
"Bro! You’re too much! This is epic!"
"Picasso! I need this!"
