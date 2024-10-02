South African legendary Gospel musician Solly Moholo has sadly passed away after battling an illness

The Molokoane family issued a statement revealing the tragic news of his passing, stating he died in the hospital

News of Solly's health issues were revealed back in August when he was hospitalised in Botswana

Gospel ainger Solly Moholo has passed away. Image: gallomusic

South Africa is mourning the loss of an iconic Gospel musician, Solly Moholo, whose real name is Solly Molokoane. The singer passed away on Wednesday, 3 October 2024.

Solly Moholo is no more

The Molokoane family sent out a statement informing the public of the Banaka Nako Ea Me E Haufi hitmaker's passing.

“It is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is, Solly Moholo’s family, that our beloved legend ‘Solly Moholo’ has sadly passed on. Moholo passed away on October 2 2024 while he was in hospital. He was hospitalised after he fell ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana."

Solly was hospitalised in Botswana in August. The singer was in the country to promote his upcoming album, Wubani O zo Pepeza.

Solly's family asks for privacy

The bereaved family is requesting privacy during this difficult period. They also shared that burial details will be made public soon.

“[Mholo] will be sorely missed. May his laughter continue to echo the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years. At this time, the family would like to request that they be given privacy. And also time to mourn the passing of Ntate Solly Moholo and prepare for his burial,” the statement continues.

Prior to his passing, the LAM founder Mphoza Mashabela revealed to the media that the Thaba Ya Sione hitmaker needed R700K to pay his medical bills and undergo surgery.

"We, as the movement, are seeking medical assistance urgently from the public. Our beloved colleague and renowned artist, Solly Moholo, has recently suffered a severe injury while performing in Botswana. This has left the family with a significant financial burden."

