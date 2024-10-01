Tributes have started pouring in after SABC Sepedi news reader, Willie Matlawa, passed away

Bra Willie tragically died just a year after his retirement, and the news left many supporters devastated

Mzansi sent heartfelt tributes to Bra Willie's family, stunned by the shocking number of celebrity deaths in recent months

Mzansi sent heartfelt tributes after Willie “Bra Willie” Matlawa's tragic passing. Images: PhilMphela, HendriccahM

Source: Twitter

Following the news of SABC news reader, Willie Matlawa's tragic passing, tributes from his adoring supporters have poured in.

Willie Matlawa passes away

The South African entertainment industry has lost yet another pioneer, this time, seasoned broadcaster, Willie Matlawa.

The SABC Sesotho news reader tragically passed away at the age of 67, just a year after retiring from the station in 2023 after serving it for 40 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The public broadcaster shared the news on Twitter (X), expressing deep sorrow over Bra Willie's sudden death while noting his contributions to the entertainment industry:

"His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will forever be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Matlawa family, friends and fans."

Mzansi reacts to Willie Matlawa's passing

Netizens are shocked by Bra Willie's death, with others pointing out how many celebrities lost their life in September 2024:

missqueenkc was shattered:

"He was just starting to enjoy retirement. RIP, Bra Willie."

JohnsonAwalle said:

Oh no! May he rest in peace. This is enough; we've been losing too many people this year."

Sli_Simelane was stunned:

"September really did not come play, but rather to claim lives. May all the wonderful souls rest in peace."

Tubatse_Noko wrote:

"September just had to claim one more celebrity before it ended. May his soul rest in peace."

Motaumotau_ posted:

"Our deepest condolences to the family of Bra Willy; may his soul rest in peace."

Jameson3985 responded:

"May his soul rest in peace, and his family be comforted during this tough time."

Papa G's family thanks Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Darlington "Papa G" Michael's family.

They thanked fellow South Africans for their help and prayers after the actor's death, saying their efforts went a long way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News