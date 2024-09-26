Papa G's family has sent a heartfelt thank-you message to South Africa for their support

The veteran actor tragically passed away, and his loved ones received an outpour of love and support from fans and colleagues

Tributes continue to pour out from netizens who are still coming to terms with the charismatic actor's passing

Darlington “Papa G” Michaels’ family thanked South Africa for its support. Images: ThembaMotswene, megansiyamuller

Papa G's family wants to thank South Africa for its unwavering support after the beloved actor tragically lost his life.

Papa G's loved ones send thank-you message

Just over a week after Mzansi lost another icon in the film industry, his family has expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the country's support.

Darlington "Papa G" Michaels, real name Teboho Ndarana, tragically passed away on 13 September 2023 after a brief illness, and his death sent shockwaves across the country as fans mourned the charismatic Isidingo star.

Responding to the outpour of support from fellow South Africans, DailySUN shared a statement from his loved ones thanking the country for carrying them through such a difficult time:

"Your thoughtfulness and generosity are much appreciated by the entire family. Thank you for the stories and memories you shared during the memorial and funeral services."

Papa G was honoured with a memorial service on 19 September 2024 at the Soweto Theatre, with a funeral set for Saturday, 21 September 2024, and his family shared a live broadcast from the emotional sendoff:

Khabonina Qubeka remembers Papa G

The actor was honoured with an emotional tribute message from fellow thespian, Khabonina Qubeka, who spoke highly of him and his impact on the film industry:

"As we say our final goodbyes, know that I love you forever, baba. Bra G; a king, a legend! One of the smartest, kindest, most inspiring and funniest human beings. A thespian of note, endlessly talented! It was a privilege, an honour and a gift just to be in your presence."

