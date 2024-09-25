Louis Barnard, a retrenched senior software developer contractor, landed job offers after helping stranded KZN motorists

Many people spent hours in their cars on the highway as a result of the snowstorm that entered a few provinces

Many social media users praised the Good Samaritan for his act of kindness to his fellow South Africans

A retrenched man got job offers after helping stranded motorists. Images: @FrugalLocal

With Mother Nature showing KwaZulu-Natal a cold springtime, many locals found themselves stuck for hours on the N3. Fortunately, one man who recently lost his job came to the rescue, with his good deed not going unnoticed.

Shovelling snow for safety

According to the Sowetan, Pretoria-based software developer Louis Barnard and his friends were set to go on a hike in Witsieshoek following his retrenchment. However, their plans were cancelled due to the heavy snow, and they booked themselves a guest house in the area.

After hearing about the motorists stranded on the N3 due to the harsh weather conditions, Louis and friends knocked on the doors of nearby houses to borrow tools needed to clear the slippery paths as people made their way to the store.

Take a look at Louis lending a helping hand in the pictures below:

Mzansi applauds retrenched man's good deed

Since making the headlines for his act of kindness in the snowfall, Louis shared on his X account (@FrugalLocal) that people in need of a senior software developer contractor should contact him.

According to one of his posts, he had his first casual interview on Monday, and more will follow this week.

News of his positive employment journey warmed people's hearts. Here is what people had to say under The South African's Facebook post:

Adeline Swanson said to Louis:

"Good luck with your job interviews. God bless."

Eveline Larter wrote to the local man:

"People like you are a star and deserve the best when thinking of others. Wishing you good luck forever."

Imelda Sue Carpyde wrote in the comment section:

"One good deed deserves another."

Molly Reddy shared positivity:

"God bless him and his family."

An appreciative Marietjie Laurie wrote:

"Thank you for your kindness. May you be blessed with a wonderful new job."

Emily Parham Foley added in the comments:

"Well done for all your kind work in the snow. Keep your chin up. A job will soon come your way."

