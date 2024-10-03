Winnie Mashaba shared a heartbreaking tribute to Solly Moholo following his death

The singer tragically passed away in hospital after a short illness, and Winnie spoke about his guidance in the industry

Mzansi comforted Winnie, while others paid tribute to Solly Moholo with heartfelt messages

Winnie Mashaba spoke about being mentored by the late Solly Moholo. Images: Instagram/ winnie_mashaba, Facebook/ Solly Moholo

Winnie Mashaba is still coming to terms with Solly Moholo's death and shared a touching tribute in honour of the legendary gospel singer.

Winnie Mashaba remembers Solly Moholo

Following the news of Solly Moholo's tragic passing on 2 October 2024, many South Africans have gathered to pay their respects to the legendary singer.

As his hit song, Banaka Nako Ea Me e Haufi, blasts through speakers all over the country, Winnie Mashaba sent a heartbreaking farewell letter to her mentor as she comes to terms with his absence:

"I was very young and clueless about the music industry, and my mom handed me over to Malome Solly Moholo. He trained me and guided me throughout. It’s so painful to say rest in peace, Malome Solly. Until we meet again on the other side of the world."

With a special tribute, Winnie shared the music video for their song, Lefu Le Tshabehang Elispark Stadium, in remembrance of the gospel great:

Mzansi pays tribute to Solly Moholo

Netizens are heartbroken that Ntate Solly couldn't recover from his illness, and sent heartfelt tribute messages:

KutuDave said:

"Rest in peace, Malome Solly."

Lebogang_ML wrote:

"You're the first person I thought of."

_jaymah_ was touched:

"He talked about how he nurtured your music career on the venting podcast."

KgetxaMamadimo recalled:

"I remember listening to you on one interview praising Malome Solly for who you are today."

lawrencempho108 posted:

"Aowa, batho ba Modimo, this can't be true. May his soul rest in peace; he really healed our hearts with his songs."

dmnyathi responded:

"I used to be his neighbour as a student in Sosha. A truly humble soul and a people person. Thank you for the music, Malume."

Mzansi remembers Willie Matlawa

