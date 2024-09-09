Solly Moholo’s Medical Bills Pile Up Following Hospitalisation After Stroke, Family Asks for Help
- Solly Moholo's medical bills are piling up following his hospitalisation after suffering a stroke
- The gospel singer is said to be in critical condition, and his family is asking for help to cover the expenses
- Mzansi is hoping for his recovery, while some netizens urged his supposed church to pay for his medical bills
Solly Moholo's family is pleading with the public for help after the gospel star was hospitalised.
Solly Moholo's hospital bills mount
In the weeks following his hospitalisation, Solly Moholo's family reached out to the public for assistance with his medical bills.
The gospel singer was rushed to a Botswana hospital after suffering a stroke mid-performance, later being diagnosed with multiple organ failure upon his arrival at a South African medical facility.
As he is now in need of financial assistance for several surgical procedures, including brain surgery, his bills have now mounted to R700K, with his loved ones pleading his colleagues and supporters in a statement for help:
"Given the substantial nature of these expenses, the Molokoane family is urgently seeking financial support from the public at large as well as his associates and/ or supporters to assist in covering his medical costs."
Mzansi reacts to Solly Moholo's financial woes
Fans sent well-wishes to Solly Moholo and vowed to help where they could:
TshepoTC11 said:
"Let’s help him out, y’all."
Tshidiso Mabula declared:
"Against all odds, he's healed in the name of Jesus."
Reliable Mashes wrote:
"Tell Mr Solly he's got my donation and prayers."
Meanwhile, others asked the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), which the singer has been associated with through his music and style of dress, to intervene:
bad_option88 claimed:
"His church has billions of rands and doesn't pay tax; they should pay the money."
DlaminiDukani said:
"I hope the church will assist him."
RealXavier011 suggested:
"He must go to the ZCC."
South African artists vow to help Solly Moholo
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared statements from several local musicians who vowed to help Solly Moholo.
From Rebecca Malope to Doc Shebeleza, it appears that Solly Moholo might get the help he needs to cover his medical bills.
