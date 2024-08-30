Rebecca Malope, Doc Shebeleza and other artists have pledged to help Solly Moholo following his health scare

The singer was recently taken to a hospital in Botswana and is said to be in need of financial assistance ahead of a major surgery

Mzansi sent heartfelt well-wishes to Solly Moholo, and hopes that he makes a speedy and full recovery

Several South African musicians vowed to help Solly Moholo after his hospitalisation. Images: Solly Moholo

Source: Facebook

It appears that the South African music industry is rallying behind Solly Moholo after he was .

South African artists to help Solly Moholo

In the days following Solly Moholo's trip to the hospital, which landed him in the ICU, the singer is said to be in critical condition.

Briefly News understands that the Samuele hitmaker reportedly fell while on tour in Botswana, and his family has pleaded with the public for help with his medical bills and brain operation, and they may just get the assistance they need.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to TshisaLIVE, several South African musicians heeded the family's cries for help and have vowed to assist in whatever ways they can.

Rebecca Malope, Doc Shebeleza and Sello "Chicco" Twala are among the stars who pledged to help Solly, saying it was time to come to their brother's aid in his time of trouble:

"Solly has helped a lot of people, and I think we should come together and assist our brother in his time of need."

Mzansi sends well-wishes to Solly Moholo

Netizens were stunned by the news of Solly Moholo's hospitalisation and prayed for his recovery:

Deefada13 said:

"Speed recovery for ntate Solly."

meleni_xiluva wrote:

"Speedy recovery; we still want you."

Only_Botake posted:

"Speedy recovery, legend."

majoe_makwena78 was shattered:

"Bad news, speedy recovery to Moholo."

LeeAbundance added:

"May God heal him, speedy recovery."

Aria4991 was horrified:

"Yoh, this is scary."

Da L.E.S family debunks donation request

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Da L.E.S' family shooting down the claims that they asked for donations.

This was after the rapper suffered an unfortunate stroke that landed him in the hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News