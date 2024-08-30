Rebecca Malope, Doc Shebeleza and More Artists to Assist Solly Moholo Following Health Scare
- Rebecca Malope, Doc Shebeleza and other artists have pledged to help Solly Moholo following his health scare
- The singer was recently taken to a hospital in Botswana and is said to be in need of financial assistance ahead of a major surgery
- Mzansi sent heartfelt well-wishes to Solly Moholo, and hopes that he makes a speedy and full recovery
It appears that the South African music industry is rallying behind Solly Moholo after he was rushed to the hospital.
South African artists to help Solly Moholo
In the days following Solly Moholo's trip to the hospital, which landed him in the ICU, the singer is said to be in critical condition.
Briefly News understands that the Samuele hitmaker reportedly fell while on tour in Botswana, and his family has pleaded with the public for help with his medical bills and brain operation, and they may just get the assistance they need.
According to TshisaLIVE, several South African musicians heeded the family's cries for help and have vowed to assist in whatever ways they can.
Rebecca Malope, Doc Shebeleza and Sello "Chicco" Twala are among the stars who pledged to help Solly, saying it was time to come to their brother's aid in his time of trouble:
"Solly has helped a lot of people, and I think we should come together and assist our brother in his time of need."
Mzansi sends well-wishes to Solly Moholo
Netizens were stunned by the news of Solly Moholo's hospitalisation and prayed for his recovery:
Deefada13 said:
"Speed recovery for ntate Solly."
meleni_xiluva wrote:
"Speedy recovery; we still want you."
Only_Botake posted:
"Speedy recovery, legend."
majoe_makwena78 was shattered:
"Bad news, speedy recovery to Moholo."
LeeAbundance added:
"May God heal him, speedy recovery."
Aria4991 was horrified:
"Yoh, this is scary."
Da L.E.S family debunks donation request
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Da L.E.S' family shooting down the claims that they asked for donations.
This was after the rapper suffered an unfortunate stroke that landed him in the hospital.
Source: Briefly News
