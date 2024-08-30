MK Party leader Jacob Zuma broke out in song on a stage outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court

Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu sang and danced rhythmically along, smiling and venerating Zuma

The former president made an earlier appearance for his arm's deal case pre-trial hearing on Thursday, 29 August

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma broke out in song outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, with Floyd Shivambu beside him. Images: @FloydShivambu

PIETERMARITZBURG — uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma was a picture of enthusiasm outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court after his arm's deal case pre-trial hearing on Thursday, 29 August.

In typical Zuma fashion, SA's former president broke out in song in front of his bevvy of staunch supporters in the court precinct.

Shivambu joins Zuma for Umshini Wami

His song choice was fairly obvious — his signature uMshini Wami.

Accentuating the scenes was the party's national organiser, Floyd Shivambu, appearing on a stage with Zuma and others for the short performance and for the former to brief his supporters on the earlier goings-on inside.

While singing, the elderly former statesman made a fairly innocent comment about a woman in the crowd who appeared enamoured of him.

"Iyang'thanda leyantombi (that woman seems to like me)," he cackled.

Shivambu, who quit the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) two weeks ago, sang and danced rhythmically along, smiling and venerating Zuma.

It's safe to say this went some way towards capturing the public's consciousness.

While Zuma continues his fight for State advocate Billy Downer — whom he accused of prosecutorial bias — to be removed from the case, Judge Nkosinathi Chili postponed the matter to 11 September to give reasons for his judgement to dismiss an application for the recusal.

Mzansi chatter's over happy scenes

On social media, political followers and supporters had plenty to say about Zuma's stage exhibition.

Briefly News looks at the reactions.

@zinn_le wrote:

"I must say, former President Jacob Zuma is the real boogeyman. Because just when they think they’re done with him, he keeps coming back stronger."

@sipsboii said:

"Baba’s sense of humour is on another level. He's sending chest pains to his enemies."

@meekcd added:

"[The] last time Floyd and Zuma shared the same stage was 11 years ago."

@Aus_Keke noted:

"Lowkey tshwala bam (my beer) dance."

@reallifeacting1 remarked:

"Floyd seems happier and present. Previously, he was always aloof and far in thought than in the moment. Happy for him."

Zuma's legal team seek reasons for plea dismissal

In a related news story, Briefly News reported that Zuma's legal team was redoubling efforts to have Downer recused in his arms deal trial.

SABC News reported that Zuma accused him of lacking impartiality after journalist Karyn Maughan reportedly leaked Zuma's medical records to Downer.

