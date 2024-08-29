Former president Jacob ZZuma'steam of lawyers demanded to know why the presiding judge at his Arms Deal trial dismissed his special plea

Judge Nkosinathi Chilli refused to grant ZZuma'splea that Advocate Billy Downer be recused from his role as his prosecutor

Advocate Downer said the judge had already given his reasons for not granting ZZuma'splea to have him removed from the case

Jacob Zuma's legal team wants to continue to fight to scrap Downer from the trial. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Jacob Zuma's legal team continues to fight to have advocate Billy Downer removed as the prosecutor for his Arms Deal trial.

Jacob Zuma appears for pre-trial hearing

According to SABC News, Zuma appeared before the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal on 29 August for his pre-trial hearing. Zuma has been fighting before the hearing to have Billy Downer removed from the trial as the prosecutor. He had accused him of lacking impartiality after journalist Karyn Maughan reportedly leaked Zuma's medical records to Downer.

The trial's presiding judge Nkosinathi Chili dismissed his plea, and Zuma's adovate, Dali Mpofu, argued that they want to appeal the ruling. Downer said the court wasn't persuaded that Zuma successfully proved that Downer was impartial.

South Africans comment on the case

Below are some for the comments netizens shared on Facebook.

Klasa Dot ZA said:

"It's the end of the road for the state capture rogue and constitutional delinquent which will heavily impact the lifespan of his henchmen and women under the guise of the so-called MKP."

Welcome Mudau said:

"And they will appeal again."

Floris Kotze said:

"The only legacy Jacob will leave behind will be that he was a mastermind criminal."

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"Jacorrupt Zuma and the Gupta crooks should be in jail."

Court dismisses Jacob Zuma's case with costs

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zuma lost his bid to privately prosecute Downer and Maughan.

Zuma accused them of infringing on his right to privacy when Downer allegedly leaked his medical records to Maughan. His bid to prosecute them was dismissed with costs.

