A video of Duduzane Zuma addressing the learners of Gatang Secondary School in Mamelodi was shared online

The footage shows him sharing motivational words with the learners as well as revealing that he will be running for president in 2024

The businessman-turned-politician said it's time for young people to lead and he won't be deterred by negativity

Scores of South African social media users have expressed their joy upon learning of Duduzane Zuma’s decision to run for the presidency in the 2024 national elections.

He paid the learners of Gatang Secondary School in Mamelodi, Tshwane a visit on Tuesday, where he shared the news during a speech and made it clear that the time for young people to assume positions of leadership had arrived.

“I’m a businessman and I’m now a politician. I’ll be standing for the presidency of South Africa in 2024. I’m making that very clear because the time has now come for young people to stand up,” said Duduzane in a video shared online.

As part of his address, Duduzane also advised the learners to take their studies and their futures seriously. Zuma added that he wanted to be part of what was happening in many communities as he continued to assess and interact with them.

“Rise with me. I will rise with you as we have courage. I’ve been insulted and ridiculed but still, I am not going anywhere,” he said

According to Daily Sun, Duduzane also donated food parcels and cleaning material to Mamelodi Old Age Home and cleaning material to Gatang Secondary as a token of appreciation.

The staff and learners at the school were jovial upon the big announcement and judging by the reactions online, so were many Mzansi netizens who shared their views on Facebook.

Zandile Shangase reacted:

“Very impressive!”

Sdwadlo SorryMakubhlung said:

“My Presidential Cartel Zuma Our Upcoming Leadership. Awsihole Msholozi. #President4Duduzane #LetTheYoungBloodTakeOver✊”

Sisonke Mdlolo replied:

“You learn from the real school which is Zuma world university, phakama young lion we are behind you NDZ 22.”

Mimi Mthembu commented:

“Power and knowledge...keep up the spirit Msholozi jnr.”

Thamie Poto wrote:

“Powerful president to be✊✊✊.”

Simone Knightley said:

“God bless your wisdom my future President, Amandla✊✊✊!!”

