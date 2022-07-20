Former President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to police last year to avoid sparking violence that would have led to deaths in Nkandla

Sizwe said the situation outside the homestead was tense as police waited to effect the arrest the former president

The Jacob Zuma Foundation believes that Zuma was not granted a fair trial and that he did not enjoy the same rights as others

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma apparently had a tearful send-off outside his home in Nkandla when police arrested him last year. He allegedly handed himself over to police to avoid causing a “bloodbath” because of a standoff.

Former President Jacob Zuma went to jail last year to avoid sparking violence. Image: Michele Spatari/Pool/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Zuma who was a member of the Presidential Protection Unit at the time, had to sneak Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu into the former president’s home. During an interview with SABC News, Sizwe said, together with Zulu, persuaded the Msholozi to serve his jail sentence. Zuma was arrested for contempt of court, which led to civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Sizwe said the situation outside the homestead was tense as police waited to effect the arrest. He said the saddest moment was watching Zuma bid farewell to his children. Sizwe added that Zuma was not delaying his arrest but was rather consulting his ancestors and family.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told EWN that Zuma’s rights to a fair trial were not granted. He questioned the country’s justice system and added Zuma did not enjoy the same rights as others.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans react to Sizwe Zuma’s comments:

@wazinme007 said:

“Ohh bolocks, if he did care about people’s lives, he would have abided by the rule of law and its processes in the first place.”

@Island_Tribe17 wrote:

“Lol, aibo.... that criminal had no choice. Bhopa!”

@ridgetontowers commented:

“Leave him alone. He’s too old to be troubled. People blame him for state capture but at least in those years, the Guptas kept Eskom functional.”

@Gohome33372397 added:

“People died though, so this means zilch.”

Zuma arrest: Protests spread from KZN to Gauteng with calls for Zuma’s release

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the protestors demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

The protests have spread across the country and have reached as far as the East Rand in Gauteng. Citizens are preparing in case the situation reaches the levels of the looting protests last year, and the SAPS and SANDF are on alert as well.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News