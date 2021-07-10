Zuma Arrest: Protests Spread From Kzn to Gauteng with Calls for Zuma's Release

Protestors calling for the release of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets

The protests started in KwaZulu-Natal and have now spread as far as the East Rand in Gauteng with people blocking roads and torching cars

The situation is developing and it is not clear how the government will respond the violence taking place on the streets

The protestors demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

The protests have spread across the country and have reached as far as the East Rand in Gauteng. A 'Free Zuma' address will be delivered at Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday at noon according to The Citizen.

Protests have spread from KZN to Gauteng calling for Jacob Zuma to be released. Photo credit: @SiyandaKhuzway4

Free Jacob Zuma protests reach Gauteng

Zuma's supporters have taken to the streets and the internet to demand his release. Social media users who support the former president have called on people to bring the country to a halt without any allegiance to any political parties.

Mzansi reacts to the news of violent demonstrations across KZN

South Africans awoke to the news that the country was burning. Protestors took to the streets allegedly calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

Social media users took to the internet in response to the violence taking place and shared their opinions on the developing situation.

Briefly News took a look at what South Africa had to say about roads being blocked and trucks set alight.

KwaZulu-Natal burns, protests intensify amid alleged Zuma demonstrations

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal have erupted with chaotic scenes as calls are said to be intensifying for former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison on Friday.

The 79-year-old saw out his second day at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre with the riots wreaking havoc in various parts of the province for an end to his time behind bars.

Supporters of Zuma want to see him being released amid his incarceration to a 15-month jail term which was handed down by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for contempt on 29 June with Zuma's subsequent bid to stay his arrest falling flat.

Earlier, Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla took to social media and insinuated that the protests are in revolt to the former president's conviction and ruling, a claim which police later denied citing the reasons for the protests were unclear at the time.

13 arrested as protests flare up in different parts of KZN

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the arrest of at least 13 people believed to be linked to the protests, according to a report by EWN, with more arrests being imminent. Pro-Zuma demonstrations have flared up in uMtubatuba, uMgababa, Durban, Ballito, Nkandla, and Richards Bay, among other areas.

