KwaZulu-Natal Burns, Protests Intensify Amid Alleged Zuma Demonstrations

So-called pro-Jacob Zuma demonstrators have taken to the streets to demand the former president's release from prison

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including, uMtubatuba, uMgababa, Durban, Ballito, and Nkandla, have been gutted by the protesting groups

Zuma was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Service Centre on Thursday where he will serve his 15-month jail sentence

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal have erupted with chaotic scenes as calls are said to be intensifying for former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison on Friday.

The 79-year-old saw out his second day at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre with the riots wreaking havoc in various parts of the province for an end to his time behind bars.

Various parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been engulfed by protest action as pro-Jacob Zuma supporters demand the former president's release from prison. Images: Peter Foley/ Pool, Jaco Marais/ Die Burger.

Supporters of Zuma want to see him being released amid his incarceration to a 15-month jail term which was handed down by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for contempt on 29 June with Zuma's subsequent bid to stay his arrest falling flat.

Earlier, Zuma's daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla took to social media and insinuated that the protests are in revolt to the former president's conviction and ruling, a claim which police later denied citing the reasons for the protests were unclear at the time.

13 arrested as protests flare up in different parts of KZN

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed the arrest of at least 13 people believed to be linked to the protests, according to a report by EWN, with more arrests being imminent. Pro-Zuma demonstrations have flared up in uMtubatuba, uMgababa, Durban, Ballito, Nkandla, and Richards Bay, among other areas.

Zuma supporters, like him, put out the claim that courts were being used to fight political battles. Law enforcement also said some of the protestors hijacked trucks and coerced drivers to block the roads before fleeing with truck keys.

"Maybe it is important that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DCPI) [and] the Hawks are invited so that we work together with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) [to quell the unrest].

"We want to make it from our side a very serious crime and if needs be, that those people go to prison for a very long time," said Cele, who was responding to the widespread scenes.

Zuma may be paroled in under 4 months behind bars

On Thursday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that Zuma would be eligible for parole after the first quarter of his 15-month jail term.

Briefly News carried the report that the ex-president will be left to serve his prison sentence without bias or prejudice, according to Lamola. He confirmed the decision to parole Zuma at a future date during a media briefing outside the facility.

"In his case, there is no stipulation for a non-parole period. This means that the former president will be eligible for parole once a quarter of his sentence has been served," said Lamola.

Source: Briefly.co.za