Protests erupted in KwaZulu Natal on Friday night with people allegedly taking to the streets demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma

Social media users took to the internet to react to the violence that swept across the province what had roads blocked and trucks set alight

Some people supported the actions of the protestors while others condemned them in the strongest terms possible

South Africans awoke to the news that the country was burning. Protestors took to the streets allegedly calling for the release of former president Jacob Zuma.

Social media users took to the internet in response to the violence taking place and shared their opinions on the developing situation.

Social media users reacted to the violent protests that swept across KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefly News took a look at what South Africa had to say about roads being blocked and trucks set alight.

Social media reacts to the protest sweeping across KZN

@Sylvia98904720:

"Wake up guys... unemployment, poverty in KZN, kids crossing rivers to get to school is worth shutting down for not an elite family that eat alone."

@LuckyBuang_:

"Firstly I’m Sotho, Secondly I don’t have to be Zulu to Support President Zuma, Thirdly we never suffered like this under Zuma as president. Unemployment rate was never this high, he made sure that the youth was covered and the future of this country. #FreeJacobZuma #KZNshutdown."

@GiftM_:

"For the first time hearing my parents say that they won't vote for @MYANC #KZNshutdown I'm glad I'm alive to hear this. Release Zuma!!!"

@Lajistarr:

"Call them "brainless/stupid" as you like but unlike the rest, the Zulu nation knows when to take action against injustice, they'll support their own till the end, unlike some "smart/intelligent" tribes who won't hesitate to turn their backs on their own just to fit in... #KZNshutdown."

KwaZulu-Natal burns, protests intensify amid alleged Zuma demonstrations

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal have erupted with chaotic scenes as calls are said to be intensifying for former president Jacob Zuma's release from prison on Friday.

The 79-year-old saw out his second day at the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre with the riots wreaking havoc in various parts of the province for an end to his time behind bars.

Supporters of Zuma want to see him being released amid his incarceration to a 15-month jail term which was handed down by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for contempt on 29 June with Zuma's subsequent bid to stay his arrest falling flat.

