Northern Cape police arrested four people in the ZF Mgcawu District for being in possession of drugs

Police confiscated mandrax tablets and methamphetamine, as well as dagga, and over R100,000 in cash

South Africans were amused by photos of the evidence, questioning why the money didn't add up

Northern Cape SAPS Arrests 4 for Drug Possession, South Africans Amused by Photo of the Evidence

The arrest of four suspects for possession of drugs in the Northern Cape has left many amused.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) shared news of the arrests, sharing photos of the drugs and money recovered.

But many social media users were quick to question the contents of one of the photos, hilariously pointing out that the money didn’t seem to add up.

4 arrested in ZF Mgcawu District

According to the SAPS, the Northern Cape police arrested four suspects in the ZF Mgcawu District on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Police arrested the suspects for being in possession of drugs after receiving a tip-off about drugs which were going to be delivered in Paballelo and Upington Border, Provincial Police Spokesperson Omphile Masegela said.

“The police received information about drugs to be delivered at one of the premises in Paballelo and the Upington border. Police assisted and K9 unit followed up, and upon a search at the premises, they discovered dagga to the value of over R33,000 and arrested three male suspects,” Masegela explained.

Police also arrested another man who was found in possession of mandrax tablets and methamphetamine, with an estimated value of R123,000.

Police also confiscated cellphones and a scale, which they believed was used in the commission of crimes.

Northern Cape SAPS Arrests 4 for Drug Possession, South Africans Amused by Photo of the Evidence

South Africans amused by the evidence photo

Police shared a photo of the items confiscated from the scene, but many noted that the money posted didn’t come close to the amount recovered. This sparked hilarious reactions online, as South Africans questioned what happened to the rest of the money. Others questioned why police shared photos of the weed, saying it wasn’t a real drug.

Bongani Xaba said:

“I don't know much, but something is missing. I think it's money, like the R50, R100 and R200 notes.”

You Can Be asked:

“So, there were no R100 and R200 notes? Asking for someone.”

Kesaobaka Ingrid Kebatlile questioned:

“Why are they not mentioning the money? Or did someone already steal it?”

Dylan Stevens suggested:

“Now the police can get high and buy a full house Gatsby with the money for the munchies.”

Marcus Di Campos stated:

“Marijuana isn't a drug, unless you mean the real drugs.”

Tj van der Merwe said:

“I don't see a single drug in that picture. Can you please point out the drugs for me?”

Sthembiso Masango asked:

“They want to be like Mkhwanazi? Why are they arresting the guys with such small stock? Why are they not looking for a supplier?”

Sibonelo Ncanana Trower asked:

“Where are the drugs?”

SAPS destroys R340 million worth of drugs

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) destroyed R340 million worth of drugs in Cape Town on 7 March 2025.

National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola confirmed that R5.2 million worth of drugs have now been destroyed in three years.

South Africans questioned whether the drugs were really destroyed or if police kept some for themselves to sell again.

