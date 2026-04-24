Blue Light Brigade video has Mzansi concerned after convoy uses oncoming lane to dodge traffic
A blue light brigade turned heads in Durban on 23 April 2026 after footage showed the motorcade using the oncoming lane to beat traffic. The video, shared by the Facebook page Name Shame & Expose Durban, showed the convoy cutting through congested KZN roads with sirens blaring. South Africans were not impressed.
The road was badly backed up in the direction the motorcade was travelling. Rather than wait like every other driver, the convoy crossed into the lane meant for oncoming traffic. It was a bold move that many South Africans called dangerous and completely unacceptable.
Above the law?
The footage spread quickly, and people had plenty to say. Many felt the blue light brigade treated the rules of the road as optional. Some called it reckless, others said it was nothing new for these convoys.
South Africans have long complained about the way blue light brigades carry themselves on public roads. The frustration is real, and the video only poured petrol on an already burning debate. People want accountability, not sirens and entitlement.
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See the Facebook video below:
Mzansi shares their thoughts
Teddy Arnachellam commented:
“It must be the minister of agriculture in a hurry to the cabbage plantation.”
Fritz Schultz said:
“Since they’re always rushing to make another bad decision, shouldn’t they be slowed down so that fewer bad decisions are made?”
Emmanuel Ramadu wrote:
“Some people are more equal than others. The privileged. How much of fuel these guzzlers are consuming at the tax payers cost.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za