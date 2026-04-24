A blue light brigade turned heads in Durban on 23 April 2026 after footage showed the motorcade using the oncoming lane to beat traffic. The video, shared by the Facebook page Name Shame & Expose Durban, showed the convoy cutting through congested KZN roads with sirens blaring. South Africans were not impressed.

Screenshots from the clip showing the convoy using the opposite lane. Images: Name Shame & Expose Durban

Source: Facebook

The road was badly backed up in the direction the motorcade was travelling. Rather than wait like every other driver, the convoy crossed into the lane meant for oncoming traffic. It was a bold move that many South Africans called dangerous and completely unacceptable.

Above the law?

The footage spread quickly, and people had plenty to say. Many felt the blue light brigade treated the rules of the road as optional. Some called it reckless, others said it was nothing new for these convoys.

South Africans have long complained about the way blue light brigades carry themselves on public roads. The frustration is real, and the video only poured petrol on an already burning debate. People want accountability, not sirens and entitlement.

See the Facebook video below:

Mzansi shares their thoughts

Teddy Arnachellam commented:

“It must be the minister of agriculture in a hurry to the cabbage plantation.”

Fritz Schultz said:

“Since they’re always rushing to make another bad decision, shouldn’t they be slowed down so that fewer bad decisions are made?”

Emmanuel Ramadu wrote:

“Some people are more equal than others. The privileged. How much of fuel these guzzlers are consuming at the tax payers cost.”

Source: Briefly News