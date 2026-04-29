Bellarmine Mugabe has been escorted to OR Tambo International Airport following his sentencing, where he will be processed by Home Affairs ahead of his deportation

The 29-year-old was fined R600,000 or faces three and a half years in prison after being convicted of pointing an object resembling a firearm and violating immigration laws

Meanwhile, an unverified “Chatunga Mugabe” social media post, appearing to apologise to Zimbabwe’s president and citizens, has sparked mixed reactions online

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Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe's son Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe.Image: Fani Manhuntsi

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Bellarmine Mugabe has been spotted at OR Tambo International Airport following his sentencing, where he is set to be processed by Home Affairs ahead of his deportation.

The 29-year-old first-time offender was fined a total of R600,000 or faced three and a half years in prison after being found guilty of pointing an object resembling a firearm and contravening immigration laws. Investigating officer Colonel CP Raj has been assigned to accompany Mugabe to the airport to ensure his departure from South Africa.

Mugabe’s legal team remained at court, working to facilitate the payment of his fines, coordinate travel arrangements, and oversee his transfer to the airport.

SABC News shared a video of Bellarmine's arrival in OR Tambo:

Unverified 'Chatunga Mugabe' apology creates a stir

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing after an unverified account under the name “Chatunga Mugabe” shared a post that stirred reactions online. The account, which has not been confirmed to belong to Bellarmine Mugabe, appeared to issue an apology to the President of Zimbabwe and “law-abiding citizens,” sparking strong messages from social media users.

@CryptGod3 said:

"You are not tarnishing your father’s name but our country’s name because when the crime stats comes, it falls under South Africa."

@KingTera8 said:

"You are still wasting Zimbabwe's money. That R600 000 could have simply bought loads of pain killers for our rural struggling clinics , that id if we have rural clinics to begin with."

@benjiejabo1990 said:

"Go help to rebuild Zimbabwe stop showing off please it means nothing 600000 was enough to make a difference is struggling communities in chitungiza."

@ChimurengaAfro said:

"Welcome back, Nhanha! Do not do anything that will cost us money like that again! And yes, don't worry about tarnishing your father's name. He lived a long life. We will be sure to attribute any tarnishings to him and not you!"

@TChipfudu said:

"At least there is some remorse in you ,but I am crying for the legacy and the name you are tarnishing."

3 Briefly News articles about the Bellamine Mugabe case

Briefly News reported that Sipho Mahlangu was paid R250,000 and promised more in exchange for remaining silent about a shooting at Bellarmine Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. The 23-year-old Mahlangu was shot twice in the back at the residence on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

reported that Sipho Mahlangu was paid R250,000 and promised more in exchange for remaining silent about a shooting at Bellarmine Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. The 23-year-old Mahlangu was shot twice in the back at the residence on Thursday, 19 February 2026. Bellarmine Mugabe and his cousin Tobias Matonhodze made another appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate's Court where they pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a shooting at their Hyde Park residence.

South African immigration officials said Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe was residing in the country illegally and had previously been denied entry. Despite that earlier refusal, he is believed to have remained in South Africa, prompting renewed scrutiny from authorities.

Source: Briefly News