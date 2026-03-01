The youngest son of Robert Mugabe is facing possible deportation after South African authorities confirmed he allegedly lived in the country without valid documentation

immigration officials said Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe had previously been denied entry but remained in the country

He now risks deportation to Zimbabwe if his immigration status is not regularised

Immigration officials said Cahtunga Belarmine Mugabe was in South Africa illegally. Images: Nhlanhla Lux/ Facebook and ER Lombard/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG- The youngest son of Robert Mugabe is facing possible deportation after South African authorities confirmed he allegedly lived in the country without valid documentation.

According to News 24, South African immigration officials said Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe was residing in the country illegally and had previously been denied entry.

Despite that earlier refusal, he is believed to have remained in South Africa, prompting renewed scrutiny from authorities. Officials have indicated that he now risks deportation to Zimbabwe if his status is not regularised.

Chatunga Mugabe faces charges of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at his gardener after an argument.

SIU uncovers corruption at Home Affairs

This comes into focus after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) exposed what it describes as a deeply compromised immigration system, where permits and visas were effectively traded for cash. Instead of safeguarding the integrity of the Department of Home Affairs, certain officials allegedly turned their offices into profit-driven operations.

Shepherd Bushiri, Mr Kudakwashe Mpofu, and Nigerian rapper Prince Daniel Obioma are accused of leveraging influence, falsifying documents, and exploiting systemic loopholes to obtain fraudulent residence permits. According to the SIU, the investigation suggests that border controls were undermined by corruption, with residency approvals allegedly granted to the highest bidder.

Social media reacts

The revelations have reignited debate over the enforcement of immigration laws and whether politically connected individuals receive preferential treatment.

@MbusoKhoza_said:

"They must not even waste time. He will just grow a beard and be back in SA within a month, and probably win a tender with a false ID. Our system favours illegals."

@Mimi_Shoki commented:

"No, he's going to be deported after 15 years of serving his sentence."

@Royalepoisonpen wrote:

"With all that money, though? He could be living his best life anywhere on the planet, but chose to be an illegal immigrant."

@UnathiAfrika stated:

"This is probably false. I do not doubt that this is just a calculated move to let him off the hook after discussions between Zanu and ANC. Don't be fooled. There is absolutely no way he can be without documentation."

@augustine52 said:

"But the guy is a multi-millionaire. If he is illegal, then the DHA is to blame; they didn’t process his visa, and it's common amongst deserving foreigners."

The son of the former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, faces deportation. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux /X and @LadyM1306/X

Source: Twitter

