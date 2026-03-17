Netflix has released the trailer for South Africa's thriller 180 , starring Prince Grootboom, Warren Masemola, Fana Mokoena, and Bongile Mantsai

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared a video of the upcoming movie on social media this week

South Africans on social media shared their excitement over the teaser, led by the Fatal Seduction star Prince Grootboom

SA raves about Netflix's '180' trailer led by Warren Masemola and Prince Grootboom. Images: Prince_Beez

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actor Prince Grootboom has scored a role in Netflix's upcoming thriller 180 alongside actors Fana Mokoena and Warren Masemola.

Grootboom also starred opposite Masemola and Kgomotso Christopher in South Africa's popular Netflix series, Fatal Seducion.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared a teaser of the upcoming film on his X account on Tuesday, 17 March 2026.

"Here’s the official trailer for Netflix’s new film titled 180 starring Prince Grootboom, Warren Masemola, Noxolo Dlamini, and Fana Mokoena," he captioned the post.

South Africans react to the upcoming film

@NolubabaloGaba said:

"Happy we get to see his range as an actor; it was starting to feel like he was being typecast. Also love that his clothes are on the entire trailer, no s*x scenes… honestly refreshing."

@Lutho12356 replied:

"Mjita got a good contract at Netflix. He is everywhere."

@_kendrick__ wrote:

"I am god. I am satan the butcher! Oh, we’re about to eat!"

@GraciDynasty reacted:

"Nna lang mbora,(you bore me). It’s always gangsters, criminals, and guns."

@MMDiamond94 said:

"Typical. You want to see him naked all the time, don't you?"

@sa_hlongwane reacted:

"How can I be different?"

@Nonny_Mkh commented:

"Prince Grootbomm got paid."

@Blacksm73251911 said:

"I am watching this one."

@lulunjomi reacted:

"I am glad to see Prince doing something different. I am looking forward to it."

@Oracle_SA responded:

"There's an older woman for him to date."

@shazzybantuzar said:

"I got the chills watching this."

@Mswati93 wrote:

"So South Africa has a small talent pool or something? Every movie and every series, it's always the same people?"

@Juniour1422907 asked:

"Hao..even the Clientele Man (Desmond Dube) is in this movie?"

@LeratoS38956671 said:

"Quality stuff, I can’t wait."

@vigilanceblues responded:

"I am ready to binge on this epic."

@portia_moz said:

"Oh, Prince Grootboom, my boy is booked and busy."

@mayizukiswe_m wrote:

"Yho, Prince is doing amazing, Sana on Netflix."

@CandyScilla responded:

"Okay, bookmarked. I'm seated."

@RELEH_LEGODI said:

"It's giving Losing Lerato."

The trailer of Netflix's '180' starring Warren Masemola and Prince Grootboom gets SA talking. Images: GettyImages and Warren Masemola

Source: Getty Images

Prince Grootboom plays the charismatic Jacob Tau in Netflix's Fatal Seduction

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite South African actor Prince Grootboom is one of the fresh talents on South African screens.

In the popular steamy thriller, the actor portrays a young man who has an affair with a married professor as he seeks to clear his late dad's tainted image.

In a 2025 exclusive chat with GQ, the actor shared that the role gave him financial stability, enabled him to handle his bills back at home, paid for his little sister's education, and gained more confidence in his skills.

Source: Briefly News