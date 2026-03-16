Fan-favourite thespian Kgomotso Christopher recently commented on her former Scandal! co-star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane's award

Teen actor Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who played Tibi on Scandal! , won a SAFTA over the weekend

Christopher, who stars on Generations: The Legacy, previously acted on Scandal! as Yvonne alongside Litlhakanyane

Actress Kgomotso Christopher Reacts to Teen Actor Winning a SAFTA for 'Scandal!' Role as Tibi

Source: Twitter

Multi-award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher, who played the role of Yvonne Langa on Scandal! has reacted to her former co-star, Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, bagging a South African Film and Television Award.

The Fatal Seduction actress previously trended on social media when she was nominated for a SAFTA.

Christopher also recently commented on a video on social media of the teen actor driving a Volvo.

The former Scandal! actress congratulated the teen star on her X account on Saturday, 1 March 2026.

A Scandal! fan @ThisIsChuma tagged Christopher on social media and said:

" I thought of Kgomotso Christopher, a.k.a. Yvonne, when Tibi won the award. I’m sure she had goosebumps when the young man was announced as the winner."

Christopher replied: "I’m so happy. I wasn’t at SAFTAs. I’m watching via you guys…still goosebumps!! So happy for him and his family."

Scandal! fans react to Christopher's comment, congratulate teen star and eTV soapie

@rendani_rendz said:

"I absolutely love how you root for others within the industry. Just amazing!"

@Miss_Thola replied:

"Now please bring Tibi and Neo Mokhethi back, asseblief."

@thegifts_of_joy responded:

"Oh, Tebello. Tibitibi hle bathong #SAFTAs19."

@samke_ntuli wrote:

"Tibi deserves that award ...oh, he was amazing on Scandal #SAFTAs19."

@LadyWhoIsBlack said:

"I'm so happy for him, Mara Tibi."

@Kabzer responded:

"Finally, our Tibi got it. #Scandal.@etvScandal, congratulations."

@LetHerCookPS wrote:

"Tibi and that speech? Love him!"

@TraceeEllisRows replied:

"Why is Tibi nominated for an award? #SAFTAs19."

@FikileVezi reacted:

"Huge congratulations, Scandal will forever be goated. You'll be missed on our TV screens when the final episode airs."

@shireenhlalele said:

"Well done, Team Scandal. Well deserved. Skeem Saam has been dropping the ball lately."

@elaurelias23204 wrote:

"Did I just tear up when Tibi walked on stage with his mom and sister?"

@Jesicantimbana reacted:

"Ow, Tibi, congratulations. The best kid actor is South Ahh #SAFTAs19."

@mikezondile said:

"Bathong, I’m happy for Tibi, 'best child actor in SA', as he says."

@Miss_Thola reacted:

"Finally, Tibi wins. I am so proud of Litlhohonolofatso Litlhakayane. My day has been made."

@iTSAugustine1 replied:

"Bathong Tibi just won a #saftas #saftas19 #etvscandal."

@FikileVezi responded:

"I knew Tibi would win, he wins everything this guy.'

@MaZuluOmuhlez said:

"Awwu, Tibi. Why did I cry? #SAFTAs19."

Actress Kgomotso Christopher Reacts to Teen Actor Winning a SAFTA for 'Scandal!' Role as Tibi

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Zenande Mfenyana's first SAFTA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that well-known Generations and The Queen actress Zenande Mfenyana had social media buzzing when she received her first SAFTA.

An emotional Mfenyana thanked her fans, family, and friends for supporting her throughout the years.

South Africans took to social media to congratulate the actress for receiving her first SAFTA on Saturday, 14 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News