Award-winning thespian Kgomotso Christopher recently had social media buzzing when she commented on her former Scandal! co-star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane's driving

Christopher, who stars on Generations: The Legacy , previously acted on Scandal! as Yvonne

Scandal! fans responded to Litlhakanyane's driving, who played the role of Tebello aka Tibi

Kgomotso Christopher comments on a video of 'Scandal!'s Tibi driving.

Source: Twitter

Actress Kgomotso Christopher, who played Tibi's mom (played by Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane), Yvonne on eTV's Scandal! has reacted to a video of the newcomer's driving.

Rising star Litlhonolofatso Litlhakanyane, who played the role of Tebello, aka Tibi, on Scandal! previously bagged a role in an international film.

Litlhakanyane also previously trended on social media when he was allegedly named one of the highest-paid kid actors in Mzansi.

Generations: The Legacy actress Kgomotso Christoper responded to her former on-screen son's driving on her X account on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

A Scandal! fan @Tlhogi_Sekoana tagged Christopher on a video of the newcomer driving a Volvo.

"@kgchristopher, your baby has grown," he captioned the video.

Christopher replied: "So, sweet."

While @Nkosi_bam tagged the actress and said: "Hhayboo YV le ngane (Haibo, YV, this child is copying you) @kgchristopher, imfundiso zakho," (This is your work).

Christopher responded: "Aaaaaaaw, wow. Love this. Mom, Palesa is being driven like the queen she is."

Social media user @ndi_mavenda shared a video on his X account of the rising star driving on Tuesday, 10 March 2026.

Scandal! fans react to Tibi's driving

@EFFDefence2026 said:

"Why is the child allowed to drive?"

@SikhathiCharity wrote:

"Hau, I thought Tibi una 9I thought) no 14 years so!"

@Kamoinnocentia responded:

"I thought he was 12, wow."

@tumelo_kganyago replied:

"Le ntwana lezi zine mali,"(This child has money).

@msmonakhisi commented:

"Mara okare that car ya mo imela," (This car looks too big for him).

@DimaMaponya said:

"How old is he, bathong?"

@cikymtwesi wrote:

"Is this person not 12 or something like that? Does he have a valid driver's licence?"

@BlackAn65843366 reacted:

"So a grade 8 student drives a car, with whose licence?"

@zwelihle66_ replied:

"Rs Cabriolet ..4rings g*ng."

@ThaboASH said:

"Ke mmaagae mos motho o, mfananyana o bann!" (That's his mother, hey, this little boy).

@Blamedforshit responded:

"Kanti, how old are these 'kids' in the soapies?"

@peendy_Lwandle wrote:

"Life is treating him well abroad."

@Duma08 replied:

"Should he not be in primary school?"

@MvelohEnhleh commented:

"Our boy has grown, right in front of phambi kwethu," (In front of our eyes).

@manhla wrote:

"Ngwanyana kudala aphapha," (This child has always been forward).

