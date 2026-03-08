The Don has Been Evicted from 'Big Brother Mzansi', SA Reacts: "The Best News"
- Social media influencer The Don, real name Sihle Sishi, had social media buzzing over the weekend when he was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house
- Sishi previously trended on social media when he had a mental breakdown after his girlfriend from the show left
- Social media users and fans of the TV show commented on The Don's departure on Sunday, 8 March 2026
Content creator Sihle Sishi, known as The Don, was the latest contestant to leave the Big Brother Mzansi reality TV show on Sunday, 8 March 2026.
The reality TV star exited the show after Ilano, real name Langalihle Gumede, who was evicted from the show on Sunday, 1 March 2026.
The Don previously made headlines when his alleged girlfriend responded to his breakdown after his co-star, Neliswa Ngada, was disqualified from the show.
Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Sunday, 8 March 2026, that The Don has been evicted.
Social media users react to his eviction
@Itsyourboydessy said:
"Now he will watch Thandeka on his screen."
@Nolii_Motshidi replied:
"Yes! They are going to watch Que from the outside."
@PalesaS_ wrote:
"Best news! At least he enjoyed his farewell party."
@MolotoMonica said:
"This one should go home, and prophecy at home, people will consult."
@lavinianghelo wrote:
"Mshefane has been waiting for him. May they succeed outside the house. They are genuine."
@NtlaletsaM26498 responded:
"How do I tell my boss I won’t be reporting for duty tomorrow? I have two evictions to celebrate?"
@Bellz_mo commented:
"I remember him saying, 'We don't want them here,' referring to Mmeli and Thandeka."
@FMiyelani wrote:
"He will be watching Thandeka from home."
@NikkiFalodi said:
"I've never been this happy."
@ntombz7 responded:
"I remember your post, eviction delay is not eviction denied."
@folatheicon wrote:
"Eviction delayed but not denied."
@dimah_joann said:
"This is the day the Lord has blessed, and we shall rejoice."
@Lesego_Costar replied:
"Finally, he's been dodging eviction this one kunini."
@nicolett_nyambe responded:
"Oh my God, Danilo wena."
@culocassie reacted:
"Tonight’s evictions were pleasing to me."
@shakhum said:
"Yooo kunini simover lekhabethe lezenke."
@NnanaMosholi replied:
"Akahambe...uzokhomba a taxi back to Soweto and watch King Thandeka and Prince Que on TV."
@MyAfricanRootz wrote:
"I am so sad, this sbari makoti should have been evicted with his troublesome girl."
Big Brother Mzansi's The Don breaks down after Neliswa's exit
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that on Sunday, 15 February 2026, Neliswa Ngada was removed from BBMzansi after assaulting fellow housemate Que.
A video of Neliswa's boyfriend in the house, Sihle “The Don” Sishi, reacting emotionally, breaking down, and hurling insults at Que was shared online.
The Don's team released a statement on his official Instagram account following his emotional reaction to Neliswa's disqualification, sparking mixed reactions.
Briefly News spoke to a clinical psychologist who shared how communities can respond constructively after gender-based violence instead of turning to blame or moral judgment.
